Publix names two new VPs

Publix Super Markets has named two new VPs to its executive teams.

The move follows the retirement of two current VPs. After 46 years, Vice President of Industrial Maintenance and Industrial Operations Purchasing Randy Barber has announced his decision to retire at the end of this year.

Additionally, after more than a decade with Publix, Vice President of Facilities Bob McGarrity will retire at the end of 2024.

Existing Director of Industrial Maintenance and Industrial Operations Purchasing John Fisher will be promoted to vice president of industrial maintenance and industrial operations purchasing. And Architect Program Manager Dave Taulbee will be promoted to vice president of facilities.

Both men with start in their roles effective Jan. 1, 2025.

Barber, 62, began his Publix career in 1978 as a front service clerk in Lakeland, Florida. He transferred to the Lakeland dairy plant in 1982, where he held various positions before being promoted to category manager of supplies purchasing in 2001. In 2009, he was named Lakeland dairy plant general manager; in 2013, he was promoted to director of industrial maintenance. He has been serving in his current role since 2018.

Fisher, 53, began his Publix career in 2006 as a senior facilities engineer in Lakeland, Fla. In 2021, he was promoted to director of industrial maintenance and to his current role earlier this year.

McGarrity, 63, joined Publix in 2012 as director of construction in Lakeland, Florida. He was promoted to his current role in 2017.

Taulbee, 61, began his Publix career in 2001 as a store design architect in Lakeland, Florida. In 2005, he was promoted to architect manager and to his current role in 2021.