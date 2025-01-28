The Raley’s Companies this week announced two executive promotions, moves designed to speed growth at the regional grocer.

Jen Warner has been promoted to the West Sacramento, Calif.-based retailer’s newly created role of chief growth and transformation officer.

Warner had served as company president since January 2022. Raley’s said it will announce Warner’s replacement in that role “in the coming days.”

In her new post, Warner will focus on long-range planning and innovation.

“We were the first to combine food and general merchandise into one store, the first to have a health shop within the store, and the first to offer a shelf guide to assist customers in making healthier and more-informed food choices,” Mike Teel, chairman of Raley’s board, said in a statement. “We were also an early adopted of ecommerce and a leader in customer loyalty—all of this thanks to a legacy of innovators that our newly appointed leaders will no doubt continue to advance.”

Also promoted is Levi Wingo, who previously served as SVP of operations. Wingo is now the SVP of product and merchandising innovation, reporting to Warner. He will oversee product innovation, private-label development and centralized manufacturing operations.

“Levi deeply understands every aspect of our business,” Warner said. “He is a bold, creative, and futuristic leader who knows how to shape and inspire our teams.”

Related:Whole Foods CEO Jason Buechel to oversee all Amazon grocery

Founded in 1935, the Raley’s Companies operates more than 235 stores across eight states and four tribal nations. The retailer’s 10 banners include Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill Foods, Raley’s O-N-E Market, Bashas’, and more.