Rite Aid has named former Wakefern executive Bryant Harris as senior vice president and chief merchandising officer.

As CMO, he will oversee assortment, procurement, pricing, visual merchandising and store design, and work closely with Rite Aid store operations and marketing teams, the Camp Hill, Pa. retailer said in a press release.

Harris will become a member of the company’s executive leadership team, reporting to CEO Matt Schroeder. Prior to joining Rite Aid, he served as CMO at Wakefern Food Corporation, where he developed and executed a roadmap that enhanced the company’s merchandising effectiveness and overall performance. Harris brings nearly two decades of retail experience driving growth with leadership roles at Save A Lot and Sam’s Club.