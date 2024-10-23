Sponsored By

Sam’s Club CTO Cheryl Ainoa expected to step down following work from home shift

Walmart recently shifted its work-from-home policy and now requires all C-suite employees to report in person to headquarters in Bentonville, Ark.

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

October 23, 2024

A Walmart sign on a store.
Ainoa is refusing to work in Bentonville, where many C-suite executives are based.Getty Images

Sam’s Club’s Chief Technology Officer Cheryl Ainoa is expected to step down due to Walmart’s new in-person work policy, reports Bloomberg.

Earlier this year, Walmart announced that corporate employees in the U.S. would be required to work in person at one of three office locations: near New York City, in the San Francisco Bay Area, or in Bentonville, Ark., where Walmart is based.

The Wall Street Journal reported in May that Walmart would continue to allow employees to work remotely part of the time, but they must spend most of their working hours in offices.

Walmart employees in smaller offices in Dallas, Atlanta, and Toronto were told to move to other central hubs, such as Bentonville, as well as offices in Hoboken, N.J., and Northern California.

Walmart did not respond to a request for comment or to confirm details. 

Sam's Club confirmed her departure to Business Insider

Ainoa, who has been CTO for a year, is also citing personal reasons behind her exit, Bloomberg reported. Before taking on the role of chief technology officer, Ainoa was in charge of Walmart’s emerging-tech team for five years.

Other large retailers are returning to pre-pandemic policies when it comes to remote work. Amazon announced last month that employees need to work in person every day starting in 2025. In February, Kroger employees at the Cincinnati headquarters returned to in-person work for most days of the week.

About the Author

Bill Wilson

Bill Wilson

Senior editor at Supermarket News

Bill Wilson is the senior editor at Supermarket News, covering all things grocery and retail. He has been a journalist in the B2B industry for 25 years. He has received two Robert F. Boger awards for his work as a journalist in the infrastructure industry and has over 25 editorial awards total in his career. He graduated cum laude from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a major in broadcast communications.

