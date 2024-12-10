Sponsored By

Schnuck Markets promotes Tom Henry to chief data and information officer

Henry succeeds Bob Hardester who is retiring

Supermarket News Staff

December 10, 2024

Tom Henry of Schunck Market
Since joining Schnucks in 2019, Henry has led the development of the company’s advanced data and analytics organization.LinkedIn

Schnuck Markets has promoted Tom Henry to chief data and information officer effective Dec. 20. Henry’s promotion follows the retirement announcement of Chief Information and Supply Chain Officer Bob Hardester, who has held that role since 2014.

“With his long-term, customer-focused vision, Bob became the architect of a number of transformational projects in critical business areas for our company. Due to his ingenuity and leadership, he leaves behind a legacy of industry-leading technological advancements that we will continue to utilize to fulfill our mission of nourishing people's lives,” Schnuck said of Hardester.

Since joining Schnucks in 2019, Henry has led the development of the company’s advanced data and analytics organization, Schnuck’s said in a press release.

He joined Schnucks from Express Scripts Holding Company. Henry will report to Chairman & CEO Todd Schnuck.

Henry holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Information Systems, graduating Magna Cum Laude from Missouri State University.

The St. Louis, Mo.-based Schnucks was founded in 1939. The retailer currently operates 114 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin.

