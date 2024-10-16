Sponsored By

Seth Dallaire takes on the role of chief growth officer for Walmart U.S.

He led Walmart teams to impressive success

Bill Wilson

October 16, 2024

Seth Dallaire is Walmart U.S.'s new chief growth officer.
Seth Dallaire is Walmart U.S.'s new chief growth officer.Seth Dallaire LinkedIn

Seth Dallaire is the new chief growth officer of Walmart U.S.

Dallaire will also be responsible for the marketing, design, and product teams, according to a memo to Walmart associates from President and CEO John Furner.

Jon Alferness, who is chief product officer of Walmart U.S., will serve in an advisory role until the end of the year before departing.

Dallaire previously led Walmart+, Walmart Connect, and Walmart Data Ventures. Walmart Connect grew by 30% last quarter while Walmart+ experienced double-digit membership growth and Walmart Data Ventures doubled its client base year over year, according to the memo.

The marked improvement in those three departments led Furner to promote Dallaire as the Bentonville, Ark.-based retailer transforms into a people-led, tech-powered, omnichannel business.

“This opportunity is about driving growth across all facets of our business and further enhancing how we serve our customers…” Dallaire said about the move on his LinkedIn page. “The results we’ve seen already are truly exciting, and I look forward to what we’ll accomplish together in this next phase of growth.”

Walmart operates over 4,700 stores in the U.S.

Bill Wilson

Bill Wilson

Senior editor at Supermarket News

Bill Wilson is the senior editor at Supermarket News, covering all things grocery and retail. He has been a journalist in the B2B industry for 25 years. He has received two Robert F. Boger awards for his work as a journalist in the infrastructure industry and has over 25 editorial awards total in his career. He graduated cum laude from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a major in broadcast communications.

