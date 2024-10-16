Seth Dallaire takes on the role of chief growth officer for Walmart U.S.

Seth Dallaire is the new chief growth officer of Walmart U.S.

Dallaire will also be responsible for the marketing, design, and product teams, according to a memo to Walmart associates from President and CEO John Furner.

Jon Alferness, who is chief product officer of Walmart U.S., will serve in an advisory role until the end of the year before departing.

Dallaire previously led Walmart+, Walmart Connect, and Walmart Data Ventures. Walmart Connect grew by 30% last quarter while Walmart+ experienced double-digit membership growth and Walmart Data Ventures doubled its client base year over year, according to the memo.

The marked improvement in those three departments led Furner to promote Dallaire as the Bentonville, Ark.-based retailer transforms into a people-led, tech-powered, omnichannel business.

“This opportunity is about driving growth across all facets of our business and further enhancing how we serve our customers…” Dallaire said about the move on his LinkedIn page. “The results we’ve seen already are truly exciting, and I look forward to what we’ll accomplish together in this next phase of growth.”

Walmart operates over 4,700 stores in the U.S.