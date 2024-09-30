Sponsored By

SpartanNash promotes Kristen Porter to VP, associate general counsel and compliance officer

Porter will oversee food safety, licensing, compliance structure, and governance

Supermarket News

September 30, 2024

1 Min Read
Headshot of SpartanNash's Kristen Porter
Porter first joined SpartanNash in March 2022 as director and assistant general counsel.SpartanNash

SpartanNash has promoted Kristen Porter to vice president, associate general counsel and compliance officer. Porter will oversee the company’s compliance efforts, including the food safety team. Additionally, she will continue to manage the work of the licensing team.

Porter joined SpartanNash in March 2022 as director and assistant general counsel and was promoted to senior director, assistant general counsel & compliance officer in March 2023.

With more than 20 years of legal experience in public policy and regulatory compliance, risk management, information technology and litigation, Porter previously worked at GHSP, a manufacturer in Holland, Mich., where she served as general counsel and corporate compliance officer. Porter earned her Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from William Mitchell College of Law.

SpartanNash operates two business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, ecommerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 147 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers.

