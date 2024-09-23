Sponsored By

SpartanNash promotes Paul Weis to VP, Distribution Finance

Weis will oversee finance for the organization’s global supply chain

Supermarket News

September 23, 2024

1 Min Read
Weis’ promotion follows other Finance VP moves at SpartanNash.SpartanNash

SpartanNash has promoted Paul Weis from director, Financial Planning & Analysis to VP, Distribution Finance.

Weis will oversee finance for the retailer’s global supply chain and report to Executive Vice President and CFO Jason Monaco.


SpartanNash’s wholesale business accounts for approximately 70% of net sales and is supported by 19 distribution centers, according to a press release from the company. It serves more than 2,300 retail locations, including 147 SpartanNash-operated stores.


Weis first joined SpartanNash in June 2017 as manager, Financial Planning & Analysis and was promoted to director, Financial Planning & Analysis in 2022. Prior to SpartanNash, he spent nearly a decade working in business valuations at Plante Moran.

Weis’ promotion follows other Finance VP moves at SpartanNash. Weis’ predecessor Dustin Manning is stepping into the role of vice president, Inventory Management in the company’s supply chain department. Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis Justin Vire has accepted a new role as Vice President, Cost Leadership.

The FP&A team will now be led by Senior Director, FP&A Kim Craven and report into Vice President, Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer Todd Riksen. 

