Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid stepping down

Reid will retire in mid-2025; Ahold Delhaize USA Chief Commercial Officer Roger Wheeler will take his place

Supermarket News

September 24, 2024

Roger Wheeler, chief commercial officer for Ahold Delhaize USA, will replace Reid in the role effective Sept. 30.Stop & Shop

The president of Stop & Shop, Gordon Reid, has announced his plans to retire in mid-2025.

Roger Wheeler, chief commercial officer for Ahold Delhaize USA, will replace him in the role effective Sept. 30.


Reid has worked for Stop & Shop since 2019. Before that, he spent six years at the helm of Giant Food. He will remain with Ahold Delhaize USA until mid-2025, providing leadership support for strategic initiatives. 


Wheeler is a native of Massachusetts with over 30 years of experience in the supermarket industry, and nearly 20 years of experience at Ahold Delhaize USA and Stop & Shop.
 

Most recently, Wheeler served as the chief commercial and supply chain officer for Ahold Delhaize USA. In this role, he led the transformation of commercial capabilities which have enabled strategies for future growth, as well as continued to drive efficiencies that have resulted in reduced costs and increased sales. Prior to his role leading the commercial and supply chain businesses, Wheeler served as president of Retail Business Services for seven years.

In that role, he led the stand-up of the services organizations for Ahold Delhaize USA, led large-scale supply chain and IT transformations. Earlier, he served as SVP of Supply Chain, as well as both store manager and category manager roles in the grocery industry. Wheeler initially joined the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA in 2005 as VP of Meat and Seafood at Stop & Shop.

Stop & Shop, headquartered in Quincy, Mass., operates more than 350 stores, 213 pharmacies, 98 fuel stations and 347 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery services across five states in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. The retailer has over has 50,000 associates.

Supermarket News

Supermarket News

Supermarket News is the brand food-retail professionals count on for competitive intelligence, news, and information to make smart business decisions.
https://www.supermarketnews.com/

