One day after Grocery Outlet named former The Fresh Market CEO Jason Potter as its new chief executive, The Fresh Market announced its new CEO.

Brian Johnson, who had served as COO at the Greensboro, N.C.-based specialty grocer since 2020, brings more than 30 years of experience to his new role as president and CEO of The Fresh Market, the grocer said Thursday.

“As a company, we have a lot of momentum going into 2025,” Johnson said in a statement. “I look forward to working alongside the team at The Fresh Market as we continue to grow, innovate, and create meaningful customer experiences.”

During his tenure at The Fresh Market, Johnson helped oversee expansion of the brand in new markets across the East Coast and the Midwest.

Previously, he served for six years as division vice president at Brookshire Grocery Company in Texas.

The Fresh Market currently operates 166 stores in 22 states and is known for its natural and organic products, as well as its range of prepared foods.

Potter, meanwhile, had been CEO of The Fresh Market since 2020 and had previously spent nearly 30 years in leadership posts at Canadian supermarket chain Sobeys.

He fills the chief executive post that had been held by RJ Sheedy, until his abrupt departure in October.

“I could not be more excited to join Grocery Outlet,” Potter said in a statement this week. “With a clear mission of saving people money and a unique model that combines national buying power with local independent operators for the ultimate treasure hunt shopping experience, Grocery Outlet is a differentiated concept with a tremendous growth opportunity.”

