Johnson had served as COO at the specialty grocer; he replaces Jason Potter, who was named Grocery Outlet’s CEO

Heather Lalley, Managing editor

January 23, 2025

Brian Johnson, new CEO at The Fresh Market
The Fresh Market named Brian Johnson CEOThe Fresh Market

One day after Grocery Outlet named former The Fresh Market CEO Jason Potter as its new chief executive, The Fresh Market announced its new CEO.

Brian Johnson, who had served as COO at the Greensboro, N.C.-based specialty grocer since 2020, brings more than 30 years of experience to his new role as president and CEO of The Fresh Market, the grocer said Thursday.

“As a company, we have a lot of momentum going into 2025,” Johnson said in a statement. “I look forward to working alongside the team at The Fresh Market as we continue to grow, innovate, and create meaningful customer experiences.”

During his tenure at The Fresh Market, Johnson helped oversee expansion of the brand in new markets across the East Coast and the Midwest.

Previously, he served for six years as division vice president at Brookshire Grocery Company in Texas.

The Fresh Market currently operates 166 stores in 22 states and is known for its natural and organic products, as well as its range of prepared foods.

Potter, meanwhile, had been CEO of The Fresh Market since 2020 and had previously spent nearly 30 years in leadership posts at Canadian supermarket chain Sobeys.

He fills the chief executive post that had been held by RJ Sheedy, until his abrupt departure in October.

“I could not be more excited to join Grocery Outlet,” Potter said in a statement this week. “With a clear mission of saving people money and a unique model that combines national buying power with local independent operators for the ultimate treasure hunt shopping experience, Grocery Outlet is a differentiated concept with a tremendous growth opportunity.”

About the Author

Heather Lalley

Heather Lalley

Managing editor

Heather Lalley is the managing editor of Restaurant Business, Foodservice Director and CSP Daily news. She previously served as editor in chief of Winsight Grocery Business.

Before joining Winsight and Informa, Heather spent nearly a decade as a reporter for the daily newspaper in Spokane, Washington. She is the author of "The Chicago Homegrown Cookbook." She holds a journalism degree from Northwestern University and is a graduate of the two-year baking and pastry program at Washburne Culinary Institute in Chicago.

She is the mother of two and rarely passes up a chance to eat tater tots.

