The Giant Company names Will Regan as CFO

The Giant Company has named Will Regan as chief financial officer. In his new role, Regan will have responsibility for all finance functions as well as real estate, reporting directly to Giant Company President John Ruane.

The appointment is effective immediately.

“With nearly two decades of experience, Will is a proven leader with a track record of providing actionable financial guidance and expertise,” said Ruane in a press release.

Regan began his career in 2005 as an accountant and has since served in a variety of roles across the Ahold Delhaize USA family of companies. He joined The Giant Company in 2018 as director of commercial finance and was named to his most recent position, director of commercial finance and profitability, in 2022.

Regan currently serves on the board of directors of the Carlisle Chamber of Commerce and serves as chair of its EPIC, a networking and leadership development group for young professionals. He earned his MBA from Lebanon Valley College, his bachelor’s degree in business management and information systems from the University of Pittsburgh, and has completed the Cornell Food Executive Program.

Carlisle, Pa.-based The Giant Company is a regional supermarket chain that operates in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia under the Giant and Martin’s brands. The company has over 35,000 employees and 190 stores, 133 pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and over 180 online pickup hubs.

