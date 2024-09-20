Village Super Market CEO Robert Sumas to step down

Village Super Market CEO Robert Sumas on Friday announced plans to step down from his role after 50-plus years with the company.

Sumas’ last day is Dec. 13. He will remain employed by the retailer as a senior advisor to the executive team to ensure a smooth transition, according to a press release. He also plans to continue to serve on Village Super Market’s Board of Directors.

Sumas was named CEO and vice chairman of the board of directors in 2017 and served as president from 2009 through 2018. He has served variously as executive vice president, chief operating officer, secretary, and a director of the company since 1969.

The grocer’s board plans to appoint Robert’s son, John J. Sumas, as the new CEO and Robert’s nephew, Nicholas Sumas, as president and chairman of the Board of Directors. Both will start in their new roles effective December 13.



John J. Sumas has served as a director since 2009, and has been a Co-President since 2018. Mr. Sumas has held a diversity of supervisory positions since his employment in 1987, including chief operating officer, general counsel and vice president.



Nicholas Sumas has served as a director since 2009, and has been a co-president since 2018. Sumas has also held a number of roles within the company since starting in 1994, including chief marketing officer and vice president. He is also an executive officer of Wakefern and a member of the Wakefern Board of Directors.

The retailer also announced that the board will not fill a vacancy following the death of board member William Sumas, Robert’s cousin, on July 11, reducing the number of members on the board of directors from ten to nine.

Village Super Market operates a chain of 34 supermarkets under the ShopRite and Fairway names in New Jersey, Maryland, New York and eastern Pennsylvania and three specialty markets under the Gourmet Garage name in New York City.