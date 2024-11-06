Sponsored By

Wakefern names Aaron Sapp VP of Pharmacy and Wellness

Sapp most recently served as vice president of Pharmacy at Cub Foods/UNFI

Supermarket News Staff

November 6, 2024

1 Min Read
Headshot of Aaron Sapp
Prior to his role at Cub, Sapp held key positions at SuperValu Pharmacies and at New Albertsons, Inc.Wakefern Food Corp.

Wakefern Food Corp. has named Aaron Sapp as vice president of Pharmacy and Wellness.

Sapp most recently served as vice president of Pharmacy at Cub Foods/UNFI.

Prior to his role at Cub, Sapp held key positions at SuperValu Pharmacies, where he presided as director of Pharmacy and Procurement Manager, and at New Albertsons, Inc., where he served as regional manager of Managed Care.

Sapp will report to Wakefern Chief Sales Officer Darren Caudill. Sapp will manage the Pharmacy Division with Wakefern’s membership, aligning operations with the cooperative’s long-term pharmacy growth strategies, the cooperative said in a press release. Sapp, brings nearly 20 years of retail pharmacy leadership experience to his the role.

The Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp. has member companies that own and operate supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, Fairway Market, and Di Bruno Bros. banners.

Read more about:

Wakefern Food Corp.

About the Author

Supermarket News Staff

Supermarket News Staff

See more from Supermarket News Staff
Stay up-to-date on the latest food retail news and trends
Subscribe to free eNewsletters from Supermarket News

You May Also Like

Read more

Instacart Storefront
Retail Media
Harmons Neighborhood Grocer adopts Instacart Storefront
Harmons Neighborhood Grocer adopts Instacart Storefront
A red CVS sign on top of a building
Finance
CVS Health reports mixed results in Q3
CVS Health reports mixed results in Q3
The front of a Weis Markets store.
Finance
Loyalty and value drive a strong quarter for Weis Markets
Loyalty and value drive a strong quarter for Weis Markets
The Ahold Delhaize logo.
Finance
Ahold Delhaize still trying to move past FreshDirect sale, Stop & Shop closures
Ahold Delhaize still trying to move past FreshDirect sale, Stop & Shop closures
Grocery Outlet storefront
Company News
Grocery Outlet to refocus on value to right the ship
Grocery Outlet to refocus on value to right the ship