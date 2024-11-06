Wakefern names Aaron Sapp VP of Pharmacy and Wellness

Wakefern Food Corp. has named Aaron Sapp as vice president of Pharmacy and Wellness.

Sapp most recently served as vice president of Pharmacy at Cub Foods/UNFI.

Prior to his role at Cub, Sapp held key positions at SuperValu Pharmacies, where he presided as director of Pharmacy and Procurement Manager, and at New Albertsons, Inc., where he served as regional manager of Managed Care.

Sapp will report to Wakefern Chief Sales Officer Darren Caudill. Sapp will manage the Pharmacy Division with Wakefern’s membership, aligning operations with the cooperative’s long-term pharmacy growth strategies, the cooperative said in a press release. Sapp, brings nearly 20 years of retail pharmacy leadership experience to his the role.

The Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp. has member companies that own and operate supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, Fairway Market, and Di Bruno Bros. banners.