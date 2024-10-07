Sponsored By

Walgreens names new COO, Jason Stenta

Stenta will lead B2B commercial growth strategy

Supermarket News Staff

October 7, 2024

A headshot of Jason Stenta
Stenta brings 20 years of healthcare experience to the role.Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance has named Jason Stenta SVP and chief commercial officer.

Stenta will lead the company’s commercial growth strategy, driving development and commercialization of B2B healthcare services, Walgreens said in a press release.

Stenta brings 20 years of healthcare experience to the role. Most recently, he was at Optum, a UnitedHealth Group company, where he served as SVP, payer sales. Prior to Optum, he held leadership roles at CVS Health for 10 years.

His appointment comes in the middle of turmoil for the retailer, which has been struggling with weakened sales in pharmacy, as well as a number of layoffs at the corporate level.

