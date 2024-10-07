Walgreens names new COO, Jason Stenta

Walgreens Boots Alliance has named Jason Stenta SVP and chief commercial officer.

Stenta will lead the company’s commercial growth strategy, driving development and commercialization of B2B healthcare services, Walgreens said in a press release.

Stenta brings 20 years of healthcare experience to the role. Most recently, he was at Optum, a UnitedHealth Group company, where he served as SVP, payer sales. Prior to Optum, he held leadership roles at CVS Health for 10 years.

His appointment comes in the middle of turmoil for the retailer, which has been struggling with weakened sales in pharmacy, as well as a number of layoffs at the corporate level.