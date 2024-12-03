Weis Markets makes executive promotions, including Fresh Merchandising

Weis Markets made a slew of internal executive promotions—all of which were announced Tuesday.

Doug Becker was promoted from director of Meat Merchandising, to vice president, Fresh Merchandising and Senior Director of Enterprise Services Angela Charnosky was promoted to vice president, Enterprise Services.

Becker has more than 40 years of store-level and merchandising management experience. In addition to meat, he now oversees the Company’s produce, deli/food service, bakery, seafood and floral departments.

Charnosky, who joined the company in 2021, has more than 20 years of experience in multiple information technology positions. She oversees the retailer’s program management, business systems analysis, quality assurance, and enterprise architecture teams.

Additional promotions include:

Autumn Wolfe, director, Tax, Accounts Receivable, Real Estate and Treasury, was recently promoted to senior director, Accounting, Tax, and Treasury. Wolfe joined the company in 2018 as senior manager, Tax and Profit Improvement and was promoted to her most recent role in 2020.

Candi Thomas was recently promoted to director, Program Management. She oversees the company’s Information Technology (IT) Project Managers and the IT Change Management. Thomas has more than 20 years of experience in progressive leadership roles.

Valerie Seipp was recently promoted to director, Financial Analytics, Budgeting and External Reporting. Seipp joined the company as a staff accountant in 2013. Prior to her promotion, she worked as senior manager of Budgeting and Analytics.

Weis Markets is based in Sunbury, Penn. The retailer has been in business since 1912 and currently operates 196 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and West Virginia.