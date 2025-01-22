Bob Gleeson is now the chief operating officer of Weis Markets, the Sunbury, Pa.-based regional grocer announced Tuesday.

Biggest news for grocery?

Gleeson will oversee the company’s merchandising, marketing, advertising, store operations, information technology, asset protection, and pharmacy departments. He will also manage supply chain departments, including distribution, transportation, and manufacturing.

Gleeson joined Weis Markets in 2018 and became vice president of Fresh Merchandising in July 2019. He was promoted to senior vice president of Merchandising and Marketing in March 2021.

Gleeson’s background

At SuperValu, Gleeson held several leadership roles, including vice president of Center Store, senior vice president of Merchandising, and division president.

Weis Markets’ reach

Weis Markets operates over 200 stores across seven states: Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Delaware, Virginia, and West Virginia.