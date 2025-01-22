Sponsored By

He was previously senior vice president of Merchandising and Marketing

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

January 22, 2025

A head shot of Weis Markets COO Bob Gleeson.
Bob Gleeson is now COO at Weis Markets.Weis Markets

Bob Gleeson is now the chief operating officer of Weis Markets, the Sunbury, Pa.-based regional grocer announced Tuesday.

Gleeson will oversee the company’s merchandising, marketing, advertising, store operations, information technology, asset protection, and pharmacy departments. He will also manage supply chain departments, including distribution, transportation, and manufacturing.

Gleeson joined Weis Markets in 2018 and became vice president of Fresh Merchandising in July 2019. He was promoted to senior vice president of Merchandising and Marketing in March 2021.

At SuperValu, Gleeson held several leadership roles, including vice president of Center Store, senior vice president of Merchandising, and division president.

Weis Markets operates over 200 stores across seven states: Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Delaware, Virginia, and West Virginia.

About the Author

Bill Wilson

Bill Wilson

Senior editor at Supermarket News

Bill Wilson is the senior editor at Supermarket News, covering all things grocery and retail. He has been a journalist in the B2B industry for 25 years. He has received two Robert F. Boger awards for his work as a journalist in the infrastructure industry and has over 25 editorial awards total in his career. He graduated cum laude from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a major in broadcast communications.

