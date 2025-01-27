Sponsored By

Whole Foods CEO Jason Buechel to oversee all Amazon groceryWhole Foods CEO Jason Buechel to oversee all Amazon grocery

Buechel will lead Worldwide Grocery Stores for the retail giant, which includes Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh, Amazon Go, and more

Heather Lalley, Managing editor

January 27, 2025

2 Min Read
An Amazon Fresh store exterior
Whole Foods CEO Jason Buechel will now oversee all Amazon grocery operations, including Amazon Fresh. Heather Lalley

Whole Foods Market CEO Jason Buechel is getting an even bigger job.

Buechel will now lead Worldwide Grocery Stores (WWGS) for Whole Foods parent Amazon, while keeping his chief executive post with the Austin-based, health-focused supermarket retailer, the retail giant announced Monday.

He will report to Worldwide Amazon Stores CEO Doug Herrington.

“In his time as CEO, Jason has unlocked our ability to make high-quality natural and organic groceries more affordable and accessible to customers, helping WFM achieve record sales growth and expand to over 535 locations,” Herrington said in a message sent to all Amazon employees.

Seattle-based Amazon created its WWGS organization in 2022, about two years after opening its first Amazon Fresh Grocery store and five years after the company acquired Whole Foods.

Since then, Herrington said, Amazon has made “notable progress” in its goal to “make grocery shopping simpler, faster, and more affordable for customers.”

“We’ve taken steps to integrate our huge grocery selection across our broader logistics network, and create a more seamless experience for customers, especially Prime members,” he added. “This work will continue under Jason’s leadership. I am incredible energized by our momentum in grocery.”

Related:Hy-Vee promotes retail media chief to CMO

Amazon’s grocery subscription program, launched last year for Prime members, has gotten a “fantastic response” from customers, Herrington said. And the retailer’s revamped Amazon Fresh stores are receiving “great feedback,” he said.

Buechel started as CEO of Whole Foods in September 2022, saying at the time that Amazon and Whole Foods had been in “constant conversations” as the two companies had learned from each other over the years.

Buechel started with Whole Foods in 2013, previously serving as COO. During his tenure with the supermarket chain, he has overseen technology, supply chain, distribution, store real estate and design, HR functions, and more.

The banner has achieved record sales growth under his leadership and has grown to more than 535 locations, Herrington noted.

Claire Peters will continue to lead Amazon Fresh, Amazon Go, and Grocery Partnerships. Anand Varadarajan will continue to lead all of product and technology for WWGS.

“This expanded responsibility gives me an opportunity to look after the collective grocery offering across Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, Amazon Go and Grocery Partnerships,” Buechel said in a LinkedIn post. “And help move forward our goal of making grocery shopping simpler, faster, and more affordable for customers.”

Related:The Fresh Market promotes Brian Johnson to CEO

He added: “We still have more work in front of us, but I’m energized by our progress to date and excited about the continued invention that’s ahead.”

Read more about:

Whole Foods MarketAmazon

About the Author

Heather Lalley

Heather Lalley

Managing editor

Heather Lalley is the managing editor of Restaurant Business, Foodservice Director and CSP Daily news. She previously served as editor in chief of Winsight Grocery Business.

Before joining Winsight and Informa, Heather spent nearly a decade as a reporter for the daily newspaper in Spokane, Washington. She is the author of "The Chicago Homegrown Cookbook." She holds a journalism degree from Northwestern University and is a graduate of the two-year baking and pastry program at Washburne Culinary Institute in Chicago.

She is the mother of two and rarely passes up a chance to eat tater tots.

See more from Heather Lalley
Stay up-to-date on the latest food retail news and trends
Subscribe to free eNewsletters from Supermarket News

You May Also Like

Read more

A row of Target shopping carts.
Company News
Target faces online backlash after DEI announcement
Target faces online backlash after DEI announcement
Kroger storefront
Grocery Technology
Kroger’s new retail media tool goes beyond ‘click counting’
Kroger’s new retail media tool goes beyond ‘click counting’
Aldi storefront
Finance
Aldi wants you to know how great its private label is
Aldi wants you to know how great its private label is
The FMI logo
Grocery Technology
FMI Midwinter is coming—and so are the FMItech Pitch finalists
FMI Midwinter is coming—and so are the FMItech Pitch finalists
A headshot of Kathryn Mazza
Executive Moves
Hy-Vee promotes retail media chief to CMO
Hy-Vee promotes retail media chief to CMO