Whole Foods Market CEO Jason Buechel is getting an even bigger job.

Buechel will now lead Worldwide Grocery Stores (WWGS) for Whole Foods parent Amazon, while keeping his chief executive post with the Austin-based, health-focused supermarket retailer, the retail giant announced Monday.

He will report to Worldwide Amazon Stores CEO Doug Herrington.

“In his time as CEO, Jason has unlocked our ability to make high-quality natural and organic groceries more affordable and accessible to customers, helping WFM achieve record sales growth and expand to over 535 locations,” Herrington said in a message sent to all Amazon employees.

Seattle-based Amazon created its WWGS organization in 2022, about two years after opening its first Amazon Fresh Grocery store and five years after the company acquired Whole Foods.

Since then, Herrington said, Amazon has made “notable progress” in its goal to “make grocery shopping simpler, faster, and more affordable for customers.”

“We’ve taken steps to integrate our huge grocery selection across our broader logistics network, and create a more seamless experience for customers, especially Prime members,” he added. “This work will continue under Jason’s leadership. I am incredible energized by our momentum in grocery.”

Amazon’s grocery subscription program, launched last year for Prime members, has gotten a “fantastic response” from customers, Herrington said. And the retailer’s revamped Amazon Fresh stores are receiving “great feedback,” he said.

Buechel started as CEO of Whole Foods in September 2022, saying at the time that Amazon and Whole Foods had been in “constant conversations” as the two companies had learned from each other over the years.

Buechel started with Whole Foods in 2013, previously serving as COO. During his tenure with the supermarket chain, he has overseen technology, supply chain, distribution, store real estate and design, HR functions, and more.

The banner has achieved record sales growth under his leadership and has grown to more than 535 locations, Herrington noted.

Claire Peters will continue to lead Amazon Fresh, Amazon Go, and Grocery Partnerships. Anand Varadarajan will continue to lead all of product and technology for WWGS.

“This expanded responsibility gives me an opportunity to look after the collective grocery offering across Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, Amazon Go and Grocery Partnerships,” Buechel said in a LinkedIn post. “And help move forward our goal of making grocery shopping simpler, faster, and more affordable for customers.”

He added: “We still have more work in front of us, but I’m energized by our progress to date and excited about the continued invention that’s ahead.”