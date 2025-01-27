German discount grocery chain Aldi released a new report earlier this month touting its own push to reduce prices through its private-label strategy, as well as giving insight into shopper sentiment and Aldi’s impact on the economy.

Aldi = staying on budget

Perhaps the most interesting thing in Aldi’s new “Price Leadership Report,” which the grocer says it plans to release annually, is that some 88% of surveyed shoppers said the grocery store helps them stay within their budgets. Which, as consumers still continue to shout from the hilltops, inflation isn’t going anywhere anytime soon and the pain of that still reverberates.

At war with name-brand

While there’s a lot of ways to compare Aldi’s prices with other grocery chains, the retailer said in the report that nationwide, Aldi shoppers stand to save 36%, showing an average spend of $10,610 for name-brand products, compared to $6,759 for Aldi’s private label selections.

Aldi contends that it also saves shoppers 22% when compared to competitors’ private-label products. Compared with private-label equivalents, Aldi said its analysis showed a 43% savings on fresh vegetables; 25% on fresh fruit; 23% on both meats and bakery items; 19% on dairy, snacks and pantry staples; and 14% on eggs.

More details

Some 77% of those surveyed said shopping at Aldi saves them time, and 76% said their private-label brands “are just as good as more expensive brands”

The report also included a financial analysis by professional services consultant Ernst & Young QUEST, that noted Aldi contributed $9.2 billion to the U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) and employed 47,755 people across more than 2,400 stores in 2023

The chain also contributed $5.5 billion to U.S. GDP through job creation within its supplier network and discretionary and disposable spending by its employees

The new report surveyed nearly 2,000 Aldi shoppers between July 15-19, 2024

In their own words

“Persistent inflation has left consumers feeling frustrated and anxious as they stretch their budgets to make ends meet…While nearly half of consumers say they are hopeful they’ll be better off financially in the year ahead, many (62%) agree it’s difficult to stay on budget today.” —The 2025 Aldi Price Leadership Report