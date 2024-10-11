Costco sees sales surge in September due to port strike, hurricane

Consumers bracing for a port strike and Hurricane Helene bolstered Costco sales in September.

The warehouse retailer, based in Issaquah, Wash., reported on Thursday a comparable-sales increase, excluding impacts from changes in gasoline price and foreign exchange, of 9.3% year over year in the U.S. Ecommerce sales rose 22.9% during the five-week period.

Comparable sales were the strongest in regions impacted by the three-day port strike and Hurricane Helene, including the Northeast, Southeast, and Texas.

Groceries, led by frozen food and sundries, registered high-single-digit year-over-year growth in September. Fresh food sales were up in the low single digits and produce and meat showed improved sales during the month.

Costco’s traffic rose 7.6% year over year, but the average transaction was down about 0.5% due to the impacts of gas and deflation.

September was the first month Costco’s membership fee increase kicked in, but the retailer did not reveal membership revenue for the month. The basic membership fee went up $5 to $65 a year and Costco’s Executive Membership was increased by $10 to $130 annually.

With the fee change, the first since 2017, Costco now has the highest membership dues among warehouse retailers.

Costco has 612 locations in the U.S.