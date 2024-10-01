Peck’s Markets, as part of sale to PSK, joins Allegiance Retail Services

The four-store Peck’s Markets supermarket chain, which was purchased last month by PSK Supermarkets, is now a part of member-owned grocery co-op Allegiance Retail Services (ARS), the co-op announced this week.

PSK Supermarkets operates 18 grocery stores in New York, under the Foodtown, Freshtown, Pathmark, and, now Peck’s Markets, banners. Both Peck’s and PSK are employee-owned retailers thanks to an employee stock ownership plan.

Last winter, Peck’s CEO Lee Reimer approached PSK about a possible sale, PSK President and CEO Noah Katz said in a statement. A vote of more than 200 Peck’s employees revealed they wanted to sell the chain—to the right buyer.

“They wanted to sell, but only to a company that would continue to provide a good working environment for its people, with the possibility of growth,” Katz said.

Joining the Allegiance co-op will help Peck’s Markets better compete with big-box retailers and major chains in the area, he added.

PSK has allowed all current Peck’s employees to keep their jobs, he said, and the grocer will continue to work with local vendors and charitable organizations.

PSK is slated to add some new technology and remodel the existing Peck’s stores.

Allegiance Retail Services provides independent grocers with marketing, advertising, technological, and merchandising support, along with a full line of private-label products. Other stores in the co-op’s membership include Foodtown, Freshtown, D’Agostino, Gristedes, Pathmark and more.

“The growth we’re seeing among our members is a testament to the strength of the ARS co-op in terms of purchasing power, merchandising support, marketing and advertising services, IT support—POS and shelf label, and retail execution—category management and resets,” ARS President and COO Joseph Fantozzi said. “As we grow, our purchasing strength grows through bargaining power, creating savings that can be passed on to consumers—so important in today’s economic climate.”