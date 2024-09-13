Sponsored By

Sobeys’ parent starts fiscal 2025 with a bang

Canadian grocery operator said ecommerce increased more than 26% year over year

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

September 13, 2024

1 Min Read
Food retail sales were just over $8.1 billion.Getty Images

Empire Co. Ltd., the parent company of Canadian grocers Sobeys, FreshCo, Safeway, and several others, is seeing market conditions improving following a promising 2025 first quarter earnings report on Thursday.

Food retail sales were just over $8.1 billion, which is a 0.8% improvement year over year and beat estimates of $8.05 billion, and gross profit came in at $2.1 billion, a 2.5% increase. Adjusted EBITDA was just under $648 million for the first quarter that ended Aug. 3, an increase of 2.2% year over year. Net earnings were just over $197 million.

Same-store sales excluding fuel improved 1.0% year over year.

“We enter fiscal 2025 with confidence due to strengthening same-store sales growth and strong control of our margins and costs,” said Michael Medline, president and CEO of Empire, during the earnings call. “We are increasingly optimistic as market conditions are gradually improving, contributing to a more predictable operating environment.”

Empire’s ecommerce arm, Voila, did particularly well in the first quarter. Voila grew year-over-year sales 26.2%.

During fiscal year 2025 capital spend for the Stellarton, Nova Scotia-based company is expected to be about $700 million, with approximately half of the investment allocated to store renovations and new store expansion.

Sobeys has about 1,600 stores across 10 Canadian provinces and oversees the operations of Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

About the Author

Bill Wilson

Bill Wilson

Senior editor at Supermarket News

Bill Wilson is the senior editor at Supermarket News, covering all things grocery and retail. He has been a journalist in the B2B industry for 25 years. He has received two Robert F. Boger awards for his work as a journalist in the infrastructure industry and has over 25 editorial awards total in his career. He graduated cum laude from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a major in broadcast communications.

See more from Bill Wilson
Stay up-to-date on the latest food retail news and trends
Subscribe to free eNewsletters from Supermarket News

Read more

thumbnail
Finance
What you think about: Price gougingWhat you think about: Price gouging
thumbnail
Nonfood & Pharmacy
5 things: Why Walmart was at fashion week5 things: Why Walmart was at fashion week
Kroger introduced its in-store medical center concept, known as The Little Clinic, in 2003 and has grown the clinics to 225 locations.
Grocery Pharmacy & Health Care
Health care clinics are helping to drive foot traffic and loyaltyHealth care clinics are helping to drive foot traffic and loyalty
thumbnail
Food Safety
Boar’s Head closes plant due to Listeria outbreak, will no longer make liverwurstBoar’s Head closes plant due to Listeria outbreak, will no longer make liverwurst
Aldi, one of the fastest-growing grocery chains in the country, enjoyed double-digit foot traffic growth in the first five months of 2024.
Grocery Trends & Data
Aldi’s growing brick-and-mortar footprint reflected in foot traffic dataAldi’s growing brick-and-mortar footprint reflected in foot traffic data