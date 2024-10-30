Sponsored By

Sprouts Farmers Market does not lose any speed in Q3

And the fourth quarter and full-year projects remain strong

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

October 30, 2024

The exterior of a Sprouts store.
The Phoenix based specialty grocer on Wednesday reported net sales of $1.9 billion, a 14% year-over-year increase.Heather Lalley

Sprouts Farmers Market appears to be not slowing down anytime soon..

The Phoenix based specialty grocer on Wednesday reported net sales of $1.9 billion, a 14% year-over-year increase. Comparable-store sales rose 8.4% compared to the same period a year ago. 

“We are driving robust traffic growth and continue to execute at a very high level,” Sprouts CEO Jack Sinclair said in a press release. “We remain confident in our long-term growth potential.”

For the rest of the fiscal year, Sprouts forecasted comparable-store sales growth to rise 8% to 10% year over year. Net sales and comparable-store sales growth for the full year are projected to increase 12% and 7% year over year, respectively.

Other highlights of Sprouts’ third quarter earnings include:

  • Nine stores were opened during the 13-week third quarter

  • Gross profit was just under $741 million, which is more than $75 million than Q3 2023

  • Net income was just under $301 million; a year ago it was under $209 million

  • Adjusted EBITDA (or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) came in at over $122.45 million, more than $32 million higher than a year ago

Sprouts Farmers Market launched a private-label line of more than 130 premium body care, personal care, and home fragrance items in early October. The line is called Real Root by Sprouts.

 

About the Author

Bill Wilson

Bill Wilson

Senior editor at Supermarket News

Bill Wilson is the senior editor at Supermarket News, covering all things grocery and retail. He has been a journalist in the B2B industry for 25 years. He has received two Robert F. Boger awards for his work as a journalist in the infrastructure industry and has over 25 editorial awards total in his career. He graduated cum laude from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a major in broadcast communications.

