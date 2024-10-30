Sprouts Farmers Market does not lose any speed in Q3

Sprouts Farmers Market appears to be not slowing down anytime soon..

The Phoenix based specialty grocer on Wednesday reported net sales of $1.9 billion, a 14% year-over-year increase. Comparable-store sales rose 8.4% compared to the same period a year ago.

“We are driving robust traffic growth and continue to execute at a very high level,” Sprouts CEO Jack Sinclair said in a press release. “We remain confident in our long-term growth potential.”

For the rest of the fiscal year, Sprouts forecasted comparable-store sales growth to rise 8% to 10% year over year. Net sales and comparable-store sales growth for the full year are projected to increase 12% and 7% year over year, respectively.

Other highlights of Sprouts’ third quarter earnings include:

Nine stores were opened during the 13-week third quarter

Gross profit was just under $741 million, which is more than $75 million than Q3 2023

Net income was just under $301 million; a year ago it was under $209 million

Adjusted EBITDA (or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) came in at over $122.45 million, more than $32 million higher than a year ago

Sprouts Farmers Market launched a private-label line of more than 130 premium body care, personal care, and home fragrance items in early October. The line is called Real Root by Sprouts.