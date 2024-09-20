Weis Markets to buy two family owned grocery stores in Pennsylvania

Weis Markets is buying the two-unit Sunnyway Foods supermarket chain, a family-owned retailer that has been in business in Pennsylvania for nearly 70 years, Weis announced Friday.



Weis said it expects the deal to close during the fourth quarter. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.



The Sunnyway Foods locations in Greencastle and Chambersburg, Pa., will close briefly while they are converted to Weis Markets, the Sunbury, Pa.-based grocer said.



Current Sunnyway employees will be considered for employment with Weis.



“It has been my family’s pleasure to serve the wonderful people of Franklin County for over 69 years,” Sunnyway President and CEO Dean Martin said. “While this move is bittersweet for us, we are comforted knowing that we leave our customers in the capable hands of Weis Markets.”



Weis Markets has been in business since 1912 and currently operates 196 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and West Virginia.



Last month, Weis said net sales rose 0.2% during its second quarter, to $1.18 billion. Same-store sales increased 0.5% during the period.



“Sunnyway Foods, the Martin family, and its associates are known for their service and dedication to their communities,” Weis Markets’ CEO and Chairman Jonathan Weis said. “As a company with a strong local focus, our goal is to build upon this strong foundation. We look forward to interviewing the associates of these stores for employment with our company.”