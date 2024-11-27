Sponsored By

Canadian charity group launches electric mobile food pantry

The electric truck addresses food insecurity by providing fresh food options in the Niagara Falls region

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

November 27, 2024

Canada's first electric mobile market showing crates of fruits and vegetables.
The GROW-in-the-GO Electric Mobile Market Program aims to address food insecurity. CNW Group/GROW Community Food Literacy Centre

A Canadian charitable organization is launching an electric mobile market on Nov. 28 in Niagara Falls.

The GROW Community Food Literacy Centre is behind the innovation, called the GROW-in-the-GO Electric Mobile Market Program, which aims to address food insecurity. The initiative brings fresh, affordable produce via a truck to communities that have difficulty accessing healthy food.

The GROW Community Food Literacy Centre, which was established in Niagara Falls in 2019, features a family teaching kitchen and a low-cost grocery store offering subsidized prices to increase both food affordability and accessibility to those in need.

“This mobile market is a game-changer for our community,” said Rose Iannacchino, co-executive director of GROW. 

Addressing food insecurity via mobile food pantries is a solution that has been gaining traction.

Last year, Pennsylvania-based The Giant Co. announced a partnership with health care organization Geisinger and Central Susquehanna Opportunities to pilot a mobile food pantry that serves food-insecure people in the Central Susquehanna Valley.

The regional supermarket committed almost $600,000 to fund the mobile pantry.

Tech startup Goodr is collaborating with Amazon and several other corporate partners to deploy a mobile grocery store in Petersburg, Va. The wheelchair-accessible, 26-foot truck is equipped with refrigerators, freezers, and shelving and is stocked with items like produce, milk, eggs, and other shelf-stable products.

A little over 13% of U.S. households experienced food insecurity at some point during 2023—almost a full percentage point higher than in 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Just over 5% of households had very low food security.

More than 47 million people lived in food-insecure households last year.

About the Author

Bill Wilson

Bill Wilson

Senior editor at Supermarket News

Bill Wilson is the senior editor at Supermarket News, covering all things grocery and retail. He has been a journalist in the B2B industry for 25 years. He has received two Robert F. Boger awards for his work as a journalist in the infrastructure industry and has over 25 editorial awards total in his career. He graduated cum laude from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a major in broadcast communications.

