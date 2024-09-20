Georgia senator targets food deserts via tax credit bill

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) is introducing legislation to offer incentives to grocery stores that open in blighted areas in Georgia.

Ossoff introduced the bill on Thursday. If passed, it would offer a tax credit to grocery stores that open locations in underserved areas to make fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, and dairy more available and accessible. The bill would also offer additional tax incentives to stores that source food from local growers and farmers, boosting local agriculture sales.

In Georgia, over 50% of the state’s census tracts are considered “low-income” or “low- access,” which means at least 33% or more of the population live more than one mile from a food store in urban areas or more than 10 miles in rural areas, according to the press release from Ossoff’s office.

“No Georgia family should lack access to fresh, healthy food, but too many communities lack grocery stores,” Sen. Ossoff said in the release.

Ossoff has been active in trying to improve access to healthy food. Last month, he and Congressman Sanford Bishop, Jr. (D-Ga.) introduced Protecting Our Produce Act to boost resources and support for Georgia specialty crop growers facing unfairly priced imports.

Last year, Ossoff announced a new partnership between the U.S. Department of Agriculture and State of Georgia to purchase locally grown fruits and vegetables for schools across the state.

Ossoff and Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) also introduced in 2023 the bipartisan Farm Fresh Food for Families Act aimed at increasing access to fresh food at farmers markets.