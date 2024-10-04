Port strike ends as two sides reach tentative deal

Workers for the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) reached a tentative deal with the United States Maritime Alliance, ending a four-day strike that locked up ports along the East Coast and in the Gulf of Mexico this week.

The master contract was extended until Jan. 15,, as the two sides returned to the bargaining table to work out a new contract.

ILA wages will increase 61.5% over six years under the tentative agreement. The union was asking for a 77% pay raise and accused shippers of “gouging” customers, resulting in increased costs to American consumers. Shippers are now charging $30,000 for a full container, an increase from $6,000 a container just a few weeks ago, according to the ILA.

The strike began at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, and by Wednesday, grocery retailers noted a surge ofshoppers buying essentials like toilet paper, water, and paper towels.

Warehouse retailer Costco and big box retailer Walmart had contingency plans in place, and grocers like H-E-B, based in San Antonio, assured shoppers on X that shelves would remain stocked during the strike.

Cincinnati, Ohio-based Kroger did temporarily set purchase limits on certain products like paper towels, toilet paper, and water.

Bananas, imported chocolates and meats, and beer, liquor, and wine were the items which would have been impacted the most during the port strike, according to KHOU 11 in Houston.

Most bananas are imported to the U.S., and 25% of them move through Port Wilmington in Delaware, according to the American Farm Bureau. The port was closed during the strike.

“All customers should rest assured that their stores and the manufacturers who produce the products are on their side and committed to serving them regardless of the challenges,” Leslie Sarasin, president and CEO FMI—The Food Industry Association, said in a statement. “As we witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic, when times get tough the entire food industry rises to the occasion.”