Sponsored By

Port strike ends as two sides reach tentative deal

Grocers handled shoppers’ push to buy essentials

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

October 4, 2024

2 Min Read
Rows of cargo containers stacked up at a port.
ILA wages will increase 61.5% over six years under the tentative agreement. Getty Images

Workers for the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) reached a tentative deal with the United States Maritime Alliance, ending a four-day strike that locked up ports along the East Coast and in the Gulf of Mexico this week.

The master contract was extended until Jan. 15,, as the two sides returned to the bargaining table to work out a new contract. 

ILA wages will increase 61.5% over six years under the tentative agreement. The union was asking for a 77% pay raise and accused shippers of “gouging” customers, resulting in increased costs to American consumers. Shippers are now charging $30,000 for a full container, an increase from $6,000 a container just a few weeks ago, according to the ILA. 

The strike began at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, and by Wednesday, grocery retailers noted a surge ofshoppers buying essentials like toilet paper, water, and paper towels. 

Warehouse retailer Costco and big box retailer Walmart had contingency plans in place, and grocers like H-E-B, based in San Antonio, assured shoppers on X that shelves would remain stocked during the strike. 

Cincinnati, Ohio-based Kroger did temporarily set purchase limits on certain products like paper towels, toilet paper, and water. 

Bananas, imported chocolates and meats, and beer, liquor, and wine were the items which would have been impacted the most during the port strike, according to KHOU 11 in Houston. 

Most  bananas are imported to the U.S., and 25% of them move through Port Wilmington in Delaware, according to the American Farm Bureau. The port was closed during the strike. 

“All customers should rest assured that their stores and the manufacturers who produce the products are on their side and committed to serving them regardless of the challenges,” Leslie Sarasin, president and CEO FMI—The Food Industry Association, said in a statement. “As we witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic, when times get tough the entire food industry rises to the occasion.”

About the Author

Bill Wilson

Bill Wilson

Senior editor at Supermarket News

Bill Wilson is the senior editor at Supermarket News, covering all things grocery and retail. He has been a journalist in the B2B industry for 25 years. He has received two Robert F. Boger awards for his work as a journalist in the infrastructure industry and has over 25 editorial awards total in his career. He graduated cum laude from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a major in broadcast communications.

See more from Bill Wilson
Stay up-to-date on the latest food retail news and trends
Subscribe to free eNewsletters from Supermarket News

You May Also Like

Read more

The front of a CVS store with the 5 things logo in the upper right corner.
Grocery Operations
5 things: Is CVS starting to crumble?5 things: Is CVS starting to crumble?
A red sale tag on a grocery store shelf.
Grocery Trends & Data
Report: 86% of shoppers are frustrated about grocery shoppingReport: 86% of shoppers are frustrated about grocery shopping
Kroger and Albertsons storefronts
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kroger and Albertsons: Traditional grocers will continue ‘downward slide’ without mergerKroger and Albertsons: Traditional grocers will continue ‘downward slide’ without merger
The front of a Safeway store with a Safeway sign.
Grocery Operations
Safeway, Albertsons, Vons settle price overcharges, false weight advertising complaint for nearly $4MSafeway, Albertsons, Vons settle price overcharges, false weight advertising complaint for nearly $4M
A head shot of Michael Papaleo.
Executive Moves
Michael Papaleo of C&S Wholesale Grocers will step downMichael Papaleo of C&S Wholesale Grocers will step down