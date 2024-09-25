SNAP and WIC usage down in 2024

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) were life-saving benefits for many during the pandemic, but usage began to decline in 2022, marking the beginning of a trend that has continued into 2024, according to a report from data analytics firm Numerator.

The report released on Tuesday revealed that the decline was partly driven by the discontinuation of the federal government’s SNAP Emergency Allotment program in 2023, which boosted SNAP and WIC benefits during the pandemic.

The Emergency Allotment program ended in March of 2023, but SNAP usage has continued to decline in 2024, according to Numerator. The “State of SNAP” report showed that across the U.S., SNAP and WIC benefit usage dropped to 4.3% for the year ending in July, down from 4.9% for the same period in 2023.

Nationwide, shoppers in 2024 spent an average of $32.67 and purchased 9.1 items, down from $33.88 and 9.4 items the year prior.

SNAP and WIC usage in 2024 is much higher in some states, though, mostly notably in Oregon (8.5%), Massachusetts (7.8%), New Mexico (7.5%), California (6.9%), and Nevada (6.8%).

Usage of the benefits also varies by region, with the Pacific showing the highest rate in the country at 6.8% — 1.6 times the national average.

“SNAP trips in all regions saw a decline following the end of the Emergency Allotment program in 2023. All regions except the East South Central and Mountain regions also saw declines in spend per trip and units per trip in the past year on shopping trips where SNAP or WIC benefits were used,” the report noted.