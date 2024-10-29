Sponsored By

Walgreens, Albertsons accept SNAP EBT via Uber Eats

The move helps increase food accessibility nationwide

Supermarket News Staff

October 29, 2024

SNAP Uber Eats logo with food in the background
Walgreens and Albertsons accepting SNAP EBT will increase food accessibility nationwideUber Eats

Uber Eats today announced the arrival of a new initiative to expand access to more nutritious food for millions of Americans. Available now, Uber Eats is accepting SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) payments, starting with the regional grocery banners Albertsons, Safeway, Jewel-Osco, and Vons as well as Walgreens locations nationwide and Duane Reade stores in New York.

This move comes as part of a commitment to increase food accessibility and support communities in need. Eligible customers can now use their SNAP EBT benefits to order groceries from participating locations through the Uber Eats app, with payments powered by Forage, a mission-driven payments company. In the months ahead, Uber teams will work to add more retailers who will accept SNAP EBT payments on Uber Eats orders.

To mark this initiative, EBT cardholders will receive $0 delivery fee on their first three SNAP-eligible orders, and Uber is offering EBT cardholders a three-month free trial Uber One membership, which includes unlimited $0 delivery fee among other benefits, when they link their EBT card in the Uber Eats app.

Customers will be able to browse through a wide range of SNAP-eligible groceries available for delivery from their local Albertsons, Safeway, Jewel-Osco, Vons, and Walgreens stores.

