Boar’s Head launches food-safety web page following deadly Listeria contamination

Months after it was named the source of the deadliest Listeria outbreak in over a decade, Boar’s Head unveiled a new Food Safety and Quality section on its website on Tuesday.

The page outlines the deli meat manufacturer’s commitment to food safety and outlines Boar’s Head’s food-safety process overview, which consists of food-safety certification, clean and safe facilities, daily USDA monitoring, tech and innovation, employee wellness, and supplier collaboration.

“Your trust is essential to us,” the site says. “We remain steadfast in our dedication to earning that trust and to setting a new industry standard for food safety.”

The site also has a section dedicated to Boar’s Head’s Food Safety Advisory Council, which is led by Chief Food Safety Advisor Frank Yiannas.

Yiannas is a former U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) deputy commissioner for Food Policy & Response, where he implemented the FDA’s Food Safety Modernization Act.

Frequently asked questions can also be found on the page.

In July, Boar’s Head pulled 7 million pounds of meat after it was linked to a Listeria outbreak that killed 10.

The contamination was traced back to a Boar’s Head processing plant in Jarratt, Va., that was closed in September. The plant was cited for multiple inspection violations by the Department of Agriculture over the past year. Boar’s Head also made the decision to stop producing liverwurst.

The deli meat and cheese company, based in Sarasota, Fla., is facing multiple lawsuits, including a $48 million suit filed by Robert Reposa from Smithfield, Va., after he claimed he became “frighteningly ill” due to consuming Boar’s Head meat products.

Boar’s Head’s connection to the deadly Listeria outbreak prompted Schnucks Markets to switch deli meat suppliers in late October.