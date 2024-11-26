Sponsored By

Boar’s Head launches food-safety web page following deadly Listeria contamination

The new resource, launched months after the company was implicated in a deadly Listeria outbreak, details food-safety standards and protocols

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

November 26, 2024

A Listeria warning posted on a deli case in front of Boar's Head products.
Boar's Head's new Food Safety and Quality section on its webpage outlines the deli meat manufacturer’s commitment to food safety and outlines Boar’s Head’s food-safety process overviewGetty Images

Months after it was named the source of the deadliest Listeria outbreak in over a decade, Boar’s Head unveiled a new Food Safety and Quality section on its website on Tuesday.

The page outlines the deli meat manufacturer’s commitment to food safety and outlines Boar’s Head’s food-safety process overview, which consists of food-safety certification, clean and safe facilities, daily USDA monitoring, tech and innovation, employee wellness, and supplier collaboration.

“Your trust is essential to us,” the site says. “We remain steadfast in our dedication to earning that trust and to setting a new industry standard for food safety.”

The site also has a section dedicated to Boar’s Head’s Food Safety Advisory Council, which is led by Chief Food Safety Advisor Frank Yiannas.

Yiannas is a former U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) deputy commissioner for Food Policy & Response, where he implemented the FDA’s Food Safety Modernization Act.

Frequently asked questions can also be found on the page.

In July, Boar’s Head pulled 7 million pounds of meat after it was linked to a Listeria outbreak that killed 10.

The contamination was traced back to a Boar’s Head processing plant in Jarratt, Va., that was closed in September. The plant was cited for multiple inspection violations by the Department of Agriculture over the past year. Boar’s Head also made the decision to stop producing liverwurst.

The deli meat and cheese company, based in Sarasota, Fla., is facing multiple lawsuits, including a $48 million suit filed by Robert Reposa from Smithfield, Va., after he claimed he became “frighteningly ill” due to consuming Boar’s Head meat products.

Boar’s Head’s connection to the deadly Listeria outbreak prompted Schnucks Markets to switch deli meat suppliers in late October.

About the Author

Bill Wilson

Bill Wilson

Senior editor at Supermarket News

Bill Wilson is the senior editor at Supermarket News, covering all things grocery and retail. He has been a journalist in the B2B industry for 25 years. He has received two Robert F. Boger awards for his work as a journalist in the infrastructure industry and has over 25 editorial awards total in his career. He graduated cum laude from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a major in broadcast communications.

