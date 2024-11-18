Walmart, Kroger, others affected by E. coli carrot recall

The FDA has declared an investigation into an outbreak of E. Coli that so far has contributed to one death and 39 cases of illness, including 15 hospitalizations.

The outbreak has been linked to carrots supplied by Grimmway Farms, which issued a voluntary recall of whole and baby carrots distributed under multiple brands on Nov. 16.

So far, illnesses have been reported across 18 U.S. states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin, along with the territory of Puerto Rico and, internationally, Canada.

Walmart, Kroger, Target, Whole Foods, Wegmans, and Trader Joe’s are among the U.S. stores that sold the contaminated carrots, along with Canadian stores Loblaws and Compliments.

The brands affected by the recall are 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Grimmway Farms, Kroger, LIDL, Marketside, Nature’s Promise, O Organic, President’s Choice, Raley’s, Simple Truth, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, and Wholesome Pantry.

The organic baby carrots have best-if-used-by-dates ranging from Sept. 11 through Nov. 12, 2024, and the organic whole carrots were available for purchase from August 14 through Oct. 23, 2024.

Related:Almost 10M pounds of ready-to-eat chicken recalled due to Listeria

According to the FDA, retailers and distributors that purchased these recalled carrots should not sell this product and should notify their customers. Although the FDA declared an ongoing investigation, these products are likely no longer available for sale and likely past shelf-life. Still, retailers and distributors should check their refrigerators and freezers and should not serve or sell the recalled bagged whole or baby carrots. Additionally, retailers who are unsure if they received these products may need to contact their suppliers.

E. Coli is a dangerous bacteria that causes stomach problems such as cramps, nausea, diarrhea, fever, and vomiting; in severe cases, hospitalization may be needed. Symptoms typically occur one to nine days after ingesting contaminated food.