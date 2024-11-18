Sponsored By

Walmart, Kroger, others affected by E. coli carrot recall

The FDA has declared an investigation and Grimmway Farms has issued a voluntary recall

Ally MacConchie, Digital Content Producer

November 18, 2024

2 Min Read
A bag of baby carrots with some spilling out.
The recall includes whole and baby carrots distributed by Grimmway Farms.Getty Images/iStockphoto

The FDA has declared an investigation into an outbreak of E. Coli that so far has contributed to one death and 39 cases of illness, including 15 hospitalizations.

The outbreak has been linked to carrots supplied by Grimmway Farms, which issued a voluntary recall of whole and baby carrots distributed under multiple brands on Nov. 16. 

So far, illnesses have been reported across 18 U.S. states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin, along with the territory of Puerto Rico and, internationally, Canada.

Walmart, Kroger, Target, Whole Foods, Wegmans, and Trader Joe’s are among the U.S. stores that sold the contaminated carrots, along with Canadian stores Loblaws and Compliments.

The brands affected by the recall are 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Grimmway Farms, Kroger, LIDL, Marketside, Nature’s Promise, O Organic, President’s Choice, Raley’s, Simple Truth, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, and Wholesome Pantry.  

The organic baby carrots have best-if-used-by-dates ranging from Sept. 11 through Nov. 12, 2024, and the organic whole carrots were available for purchase from August 14 through Oct. 23, 2024.

Related:Almost 10M pounds of ready-to-eat chicken recalled due to Listeria

According to the FDA, retailers and distributors that purchased these recalled carrots should not sell this product and should notify their customers. Although the FDA declared an ongoing investigation, these products are likely no longer available for sale and likely past shelf-life. Still, retailers and distributors should check their refrigerators and freezers and should not serve or sell the recalled bagged whole or baby carrots. Additionally, retailers who are unsure if they received these products may need to contact their suppliers. 

E. Coli is a dangerous bacteria that causes stomach problems such as cramps, nausea, diarrhea, fever, and vomiting; in severe cases, hospitalization may be needed. Symptoms typically occur one to nine days after ingesting contaminated food.

About the Author

Ally MacConchie

Ally MacConchie

Digital Content Producer

Ally is on the digital team for both Supermarket News and Nation’s Restaurant News and regularly contributes to both. Versatile in multimedia, she is trained as a copy editor and graduated from Sarah Lawrence College. In her free time, she likes cooking, video games, and cats.

See more from Ally MacConchie
Stay up-to-date on the latest food retail news and trends
Subscribe to free eNewsletters from Supermarket News

You May Also Like

Read more

A man being handed a bag of fast food
Foodservice at Retail
Report: Convenience still drives morning routines
Report: Convenience still drives morning routines
Thanksgiving dinner
Grocery Marketing
Nearly 90% of consumers plan to celebrate Thanksgiving
Nearly 90% of consumers plan to celebrate Thanksgiving
H-E-B Pflugerville opening day
New Stores
H-E-B opens another store and True Texas BBQ in Austin suburb
H-E-B opens another store and True Texas BBQ in Austin suburb
An Aldi sign on an Aldi store, right, and the head shot of Aldi President Dave Rinaldo.
Private Label
The 5 keys to Aldi’s private label success
The 5 keys to Aldi’s private label success
Food Club, Hallmark+ promotional poster with popcorn at the bottom
Grocery Marketing
Food Club partners with Hallmark+
Food Club partners with Hallmark+