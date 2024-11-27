Walmart, Kroger, Target, and others deal with tortilla strip recall

Pouches of tortilla strips sold at Walmart, Kroger, Target, Giant Eagle, Save A Lot, and other grocers have been recalled due to contamination with an undeclared wheat allergen.

For Walmart, this marks the third recall in the last two weeks involving products sold at their stores.

Sugar Foods issued the recall of 3.5-ounce pouches of Fresh Gourmet Tortilla Strips Santa Fe Style after a consumer contacted them to report that the product contained crispy onions, which are made with wheat, instead of tortilla strips.

No illnesses have been reported, but the product was shipped to distribution centers in 22 states.

The product has the UPC Code 7 87359 17504 6 and a Best Buy date of June 20, 2025.

Ongoing product recalls continue to keep grocers on high alert.

Last week, the Food & Drug Administration launched an emergency investigation into an outbreak of E. coli involving whole and baby carrots. The outbreak has led to one death and multiple illnesses across 18 states.

Grimmway Farms distributed the affected carrots to Walmart, Kroger, Target, Whole Foods, Wegmans, Trader Joe’s, Canadian grocer Loblaws, and other stores.

The J.M. Smucker Co. also recently issued a recall of more than 40,000 bakery items sold under the Great Value label at Walmart.