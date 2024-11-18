Sponsored By

Report: Convenience still drives morning routines

Some 90% of breakfasts are prepared in 15 minutes or less, according to Circana

Chloe Riley, Executive Editor

November 18, 2024

2 Min Read
A man being handed a bag of fast food
While most morning meals are prepared at home, on-the-go and away-from-home breakfast occasions are expected to experience some growth through 2027.Getty Images

Convenience continues to remain a top priority for U.S. consumers, with 90% of morning meals prepared in less than 15 minutes, according to a new report on the breakfast daypart from Circana. 

While quick, heat-and-eat options will be a morning staple at home through 2027, each demographic shows distinct preferences, according to the report, the “Future of Morning.” Younger consumers will opt for potatoes and breakfast sandwiches, the report says, while older consumers favor frozen pancakes, waffles, and French toast.

While most morning meals are prepared at home, on-the-go and away-from-home breakfast occasions are expected to experience some growth through 2027, driven primarily by Gen Z and millennial consumers, the report states. As inflation stabilizes at lower levels, consumers—while still dealing with higher prices—are finding it easier to budget and are gaining confidence to spend at restaurants. 

This shift is particularly significant for Gen Z consumers, who are turning to restaurants more frequently due to life transitions and limited cooking skills, the report says. The cohort’s reliance on restaurants for morning meals is projected to grow at a pace faster than its population.

Beverages continue to play a crucial role in morning routines. Beverage-only mornings sourced from home/retail have grown by 16 occasions per capita since 2020 and will remain a key area for growth through 2027. Water, tea, coffee, and energy drinks are popular across all generations for their sought-after benefits of hydration and energy. Health-conscious consumers, especially older Gen Z and younger millennial consumers, are also increasingly opting for nutrition-focused beverages like protein shakes and diet drinks as part of their wellness routines.

Related:As grocers think more like restaurants, IFMA changes name to broaden food-away-from-home focus

“Marketers will need to prioritize delivering value more than ever to capture consumer spending in the coming years,” said Darren Seifer, industry advisor, Consumer Goods and Foodservice, Circana. “Although inflation has stabilized, consumers remain conscious of their spending. They’re looking for quality in both taste and reliability. Beyond quality, it’s crucial to address consumer needs—particularly convenience. Products that are easy to use, mess-free, or those that can be used for multiple meals will help consumers feel like they’re getting more for their money.”

Consumers are still traveling, attending events, and seeking unique experiences despite higher costs, the report says. Foodservice operators and consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers can differentiate by offering something consumers can’t easily replicate at home—whether it’s a distinctive flavor, a creative presentation, or an enjoyable dining experience. Success will lie in identifying the target audience, understanding their evolving needs, and delivering solutions that meet them.

Related:Making natural and organic retail food service efficient and profitable

About the Author

Chloe Riley

Chloe Riley

Executive Editor, Supermarket News

Chloe Riley is the Executive Editor of Supermarket News, which delivers the ultimate in competitive business intelligence, news and information for executives in the food retail and grocery industry. A graduate of the School of Journalism at Columbia College Chicago, Chloe previously served as a Digital Strategist at SEO firm Profound Strategy, Associate Editor at B2B hospitality mag HOTELS Magazine, as well as CEO of her own digital strategy company, Chlowe. She lives in Woodstock, Illinois. 

Email her at [email protected], or reach out on LinkedIn and say hi. 

See more from Chloe Riley
Stay up-to-date on the latest food retail news and trends
Subscribe to free eNewsletters from Supermarket News

You May Also Like

Read more

A bag of baby carrots with some spilling out.
Food Safety
Walmart, Kroger, others affected by E. coli carrot recall
Walmart, Kroger, others affected by E. coli carrot recall
Thanksgiving dinner
Grocery Marketing
Nearly 90% of consumers plan to celebrate Thanksgiving
Nearly 90% of consumers plan to celebrate Thanksgiving
H-E-B Pflugerville opening day
New Stores
H-E-B opens another store and True Texas BBQ in Austin suburb
H-E-B opens another store and True Texas BBQ in Austin suburb
An Aldi sign on an Aldi store, right, and the head shot of Aldi President Dave Rinaldo.
Private Label
The 5 keys to Aldi’s private label success
The 5 keys to Aldi’s private label success
Food Club, Hallmark+ promotional poster with popcorn at the bottom
Grocery Marketing
Food Club partners with Hallmark+
Food Club partners with Hallmark+