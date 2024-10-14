True Food Kitchen opens a restaurant-retail hybrid in Scottsdale

Health-focused casual-dining chain True Food Kitchen this week opened a new concept that pairs a fast-casual restaurant with a grab-and-go market.

True Food Market opened near the chain’s headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Tuesday. The space features a dining room where customers can eat made-to-order meals as well as a retail area selling snacks and premade meals for to-go. At 2,800 square feet, it's significantly smaller than the typical True Food Kitchen footprint of 5,000 to 7,000 square feet.

The idea is to make the brand’s clean, locally sourced food more accessible for customers who don't have time to sit down and eat.

“We know it's not always easy finding healthy meals on-the-go,” said John Williams, CEO of True Food Kitchen and True Food Market, in a statement. “We created True Food Market to make eating real food easier, empowering people to enjoy wholesome meals every day, no matter how busy life gets.”

And though True Food Market will share the core brand’s focus on high-quality ingredients, it has a dedicated menu that is narrower than its parent’s. The focal point is True Food Kitchen’s signature True Crisp’d air-fried chicken tenders, which can be ordered on their own or as a sandwich, known as a Torpedo Roll. There are also salads and flatbreads and several sides. Beer and wine is available.

And unlike True Food Kitchen, True Food Market serves breakfast. There’s a selection of biscuits, tacos and “quick bites” like overnight oats, along with a range of morning beverages, including coffee, smoothies and juices.

Beverages start at $4, and food prices range from $10 to $20.

On the retail side, there are packaged items from local and national brands as well as prepared meals. Totes, aprons and cookbooks will also be sold.

The restaurant’s hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., with breakfast available until 11.

True Food Market continues a trend of full-service restaurants launching to-go-focused spinoffs. Just this week, Toasted Yolk and Perkins launched limited-service riffs designed to offer more convenience. The smaller-footprint concepts also open up new development opportunities for the brands.

But True Food Market is unique in that it adds a retail channel, putting it more in line with trendy, food-focused convenience stores such as Foxtrot. And it comes as restaurants are facing more competition from grocers that sell prepared food such as Whole Foods and Wegmans.

True Food Kitchen was founded in 2008 by integrative medicine pioneer Dr. Andrew Weil and restaurateur Sam Fox. It now has 45 units in 17 states.

This story was originally featured on Restaurant Business, a sister publication of Supermarket News.