Giant Eagle cuts prices on produce

Giant Eagle announced a 20% average price reduction on more than 200 produce items on Thursday.

It is the latest move by a grocer to help shoppers battle inflation, and will mark the second time in four months Giant Eagle reduced its prices. The O’Hara Township, Pa.-based grocer launched “Deals for Days” in May and cut prices on more than 1,000 items. “Deals for Days” will go on for the rest of 2024.

Some of the produce items on the latest price-cut list include:

Jumbo navel oranges (from $1.25 each to $1)

Large avocados ($2 each to $1.50)

Seedless cucumbers ($2.50 each to $2)

Broccoli ($4.99 each to $2.99)

Stem or hydroponic tomatoes ($2.99 per pound to $2.49)

Jumbo baking potatoes or yams ($1.99 per pound to $1.49)

Giant Eagle whole white mushrooms ($2.99 per 8-ounce pack to $2.49 per 8-ounce pack)

Giant Eagle petite or matchstick carrots ($3.29 per bag to $1.99)

Giant Eagle and Taylor Farms chopped salad kits and salad bowls ($3.99 each to $3.33)

Giant Eagle’s latest move comes amid a flurry of value messaging designed to lure inflation-pressed shoppers into grocery stores more frequently and for bigger baskets.

Last month, SpartanNash said it would lower prices on 6,000 items following disappointing second-quarter earnings.

Target and Walgreens slashed prices on some items in May. Walgreens’ discount involved 1,300 products. Its myW Days in mid-July for those who participate in Walgreens’ loyalty program included bonus offers, personalized deals, and Walgreens Cash rewards. Target, meanwhile, dropped the prices on 1,500 items.

Aldi discounted 250 items and Amazon Fresh cut prices on 4,000 products during the summer price-cutting frenzy.

Meanwhile, Walmart launched its Bettergoods private-label brand in late April. The brand features around 300 grocery products that range in price between $2 and $15.