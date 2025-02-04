Sponsored By

Instacart extends food insecurity initiative in South CarolinaInstacart extends food insecurity initiative in South Carolina

The last-mile delivery service program aims to bring fresh food to residents living in food deserts

Timothy Inklebarger, Editor

February 4, 2025

1 Min Read
Instacart online
The program is available to select Columbia residents living more than a mile from a full-service grocery store. Shutterstock

It’s been over a year since Instacart partnered with the City of Columbia, South Carolina, to help bring fresh groceries to more than 100 households under its Grocery Access Pilot (GAP) program, and the last-mile delivery service announced it is re-upping for another year. 

The program is available to select Columbia residents living more than a mile from a full-service grocery store. 

The biggest news for grocery

The San Francisco-based tech and grocery delivery company provides free memberships to Instacart+ for a year and monthly Instacart Health Fresh Funds stipends for category-specific items like produce. 

The City of Columbia said in a press release that 65,000 residents in Richland County face food insecurity. 

What shoppers are saying

The City of Columbia conducted a survey of participants a year after the program was initiated. Here’s what they said:

  • 70% of participants were very satisfied with Instacart

  • 75% were very likely to continue participating in the program

  • 65% would likely continue using Instacart after the program ends

In their own words

“Reflecting on the first year of our grocery access program, it’s evident our partnership with Instacart has helped support the food insecure residents in Columbia. Results from the first year show the GAP program made an impact, and we’re excited to support more Columbians with the extension of the program in 2025 for another 12 months. This initiative is making a tangible difference by increasing access to a wider range of the food and essentials for families, driving more business to our local retailers, and strengthening our community,” — Mayor Daniel Rickenmann of the City of Columbia, South Carolina

Read more about:

Instacart

About the Author

Timothy Inklebarger

Timothy Inklebarger

Editor

Timothy Inklebarger is an editor with Supermarket News. 

See more from Timothy Inklebarger
Stay up-to-date on the latest food retail news and trends
Subscribe to free eNewsletters from Supermarket News

You May Also Like

Read more

An overhead view of a UNFI truck.
Retail Labor
UNFI reaches agreement with 160 unionized truck drivers
UNFI reaches agreement with 160 unionized truck drivers
A Costco storefront
Retail Labor
Costco, Teamsters avoid strike, reach tentative contract agreement
Costco, Teamsters avoid strike, reach tentative contract agreement
A King Soopers storefront.
Retail Labor
King Soopers: ‘Holding a picket line is totally unnecessary’
King Soopers: ‘Holding a picket line is totally unnecessary’
Foxtrot Dallas exterior
New Stores
Foxtrot to reopen second Dallas store Thursday
Foxtrot to reopen second Dallas store Thursday
Kroger storefront
HBC Health & Beauty
Kroger now offers nutrition coaching
Kroger now offers nutrition coaching