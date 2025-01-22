Consumers are giving organic produce a warmer welcome.

Shoppers’ interest in their personal well-being is merging with a stronger focus on the health of the planet and society, and that is creating a greater demand for organic fruits and vegetables, said Sherry Frey, vice president of health & wellness thought leadership for NielsenIQ, a New York-based consumer intelligence firm.

Sales of fresh organic produce were up 7.2% for the 52 weeks ending December 1, compared to 3.3% for conventional selections, reported Circana, a Chicago-based market research firm. “Organic is not niche, it is mainstream,” Frey said at the 2024 Organic Produce Summit in Monterey, Calif.

Merchandisers will further boost the category’s rising popularity and increase shopper devotion by providing customers with additional product data, including details on ingredients, certifications, nutrition, and sourcing, she said. “Consumers’ expectation for transparency continues to increase,” Frey said. “Transparency drives trust and trust drives loyalty.”

That loyalty to retailers will occur regardless of whether shoppers pay attention to the messaging, she said. “The fact that they are sharing the information drives a level of trust,” Frey said.

While more consumers from all shopper segments are embracing organic produce, boomers (persons aged 61 to 79 in 2025) account for the greatest share of organic produce spending (34%), NielsenIQ reported. Next are millennials/Gen Y (ages 29 to 44, 33%), and Gen X (ages 45 to 60, 27%).

“Boomers are so important and are increasing their buy rate,” Frey said. “While we tend to look at what is happening from a younger shopper’s standpoint, do not discount the boomer because of their age. Their spend is critical.”

It also is vital for merchandisers to educate shoppers on the meaning of “organic” and its benefits, she said, noting that a significant segment of consumers do not understand the claim, and that is limiting activity. “Organic means different things to different people,” Frey said. “It is important to bring to life what is most important to them.”

In addition, retailers should give organic produce a major online presence, she said. Vegetables and fresh and frozen fruit are the top searched categories within organics, and vegetables and fruit are the two most popular product categories among the 736 organic classifications across the store, NielsenIQ reported.

Close collaboration between retailers and their digital teams is vital for developing online shopping systems that make it easier for consumers to locate organic produce selections, Frey said.

