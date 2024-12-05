The art and science behind produce department signage

Produce department signage is essential for boosting activity, but leveraging the optimal designs is no easy task.

Ensuring that signs contain relevant data, are the proper size and shape, and consist of the most effective materials is vital, along with ensuring proper placement, said Jonathan Raduns, founder of Merchandise Food LLC, a Greenville, S.C.-based food retail strategy and merchandising advisory firm.

The most effective messaging will vary by channel and stores’ specific customer bases, he said. Discount retailers, for instance, will typically focus on price for key commodity items; higher-end natural produce operators might highlight traceability and such claims as natural, organic, and biodynamic; and niche stores can spotlight local suppliers or define their definition of “local,” Raduns said.

Retailers should ensure shelf tags or slightly larger product signs are adjacent to the specific items they are identifying, he said. “Having close proximity pricing and product identification is essential in the fresh produce department where many items are merchandised out of the box,” Raduns said.

While produce signs often consist of synthetic or “plastic” paper, electronic shelf labels can enable operators to minimize costs for materials, printing, and labor, and to easily initiate and spotlight pricing changes on produce that is losing freshness, he said. “The ability to have time-driving pricing adjustments can help minimize shrink and drive sales of products that might have sat longer than necessary,” Raduns said.

The largest signs will have the best impact in overhead or highly visible perimeter areas, he said, adding that such placements can be particularly effective in highlighting peak seasonal products, featured items, and local growers.

Operators, however, still face the challenge of regularly updating signs because of commodity price changes, ensuring that all displays have signs, and quickly replacing damaged signs, Raduns said.

In addition, retailers must ensure all data is timely and accurate, including country of origin claims, and to ensure there is enough lead time when arranging for special or event signage, he said.

To minimize such issues, operators should have knowledgeable employees with strong organizational skills oversee sign installation during their shifts, Raduns said. That can include keeping calendars that specify when specific placements should occur and maintaining a signage list to quickly identify missing signs, he said.

“Do daily spot checks in the produce department for unsigned areas and double check the current prices of key items for accuracy,” Raduns said. “Don’t delay as unlabeled or unsigned products can slow sales.”

