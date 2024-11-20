Aldi, DoorDash team up for charcuterie tasting event

German discount grocer Aldi and last-mile delivery service DoorDash are teaming up for another promotion—this time focusing on fancy meats and cheeses for upcoming holiday parties.

The grocer announced on Tuesday that it is hosting the Charcuterie Chalet in Chicago in early December, a free, in-person tasting event to promote its selection of meats, cheeses, and wines.

Calling it the “tastiest holiday house in the Midwest,” Aldi said the sampling event, which is open to the public Dec. 4-5, will feature charcuterie boards that customers “can easily recreate at home without busting the holiday budget.”

The event will feature seven different boards with themes like Windy City Board, Holiday Sweater Board, and Chalet Board. Shoppers can visit last-mile delivery service DoorDash and find a curated list of products that make up each board.

“No matter if shoppers are charcuterie connoisseurs or just looking for budget-friendly ways

to impress guests, our holiday food assortment of over 300 items will make hosts the talk of

any holiday party (in a good way!),” sadi Kim Brazington, Aldi director of corporate buying and a certified cheese professional.

Aldi promises cozy, ski lodge vibes at the Charcuterie Chalet, which will be held at Loft on Lake, 1366 W. Lake Street, an event space in the trendy Fulton Market District of Chicago.

The event is only available by RSVPing online, and a limited number of slots are available. Aldi noted that those unable to attend in person can order the ingredients via DoorDash, which is offering an added bonus of $10 off purchases of $40 or more through December with the promo code ALDIChalet.

It’s not the first time Aldi has teamed up with DoorDash—in June, the two launched a sweepstakes for meat and seafood purchases through the delivery service, giving shoppers a chance to win a $250 credit that could be used to bring a private chef to their home to help them cook it.

The grillmaster credit was awarded to hundreds of shoppers, according to the no-frilsl grocery chain, which runs its U.S. headquarters out of Batavia, Ill.

The seven charcuterie boards Aldi is promoting for the Charcuterie Chalet are listed below in Aldi’s own wording:

The Aldi $50 Board: A gourmet charcuterie feast for under $50 and half the price of those other guys. Packed with premium delights like delectable Appleton Farms DryCured Ham Prosciutto and Emporium Selection Double Gloucester Cheese. Shoppers don’t need to spend their “whole” paycheck to get a quality board just as good.

Chalet Board: This charming and totally edible chalet is built entirely from appetizing delights. Its walls are made from Emporium Selection Smoked Gouda and shingled with Specially Selected Hard Salami Rustico. Specially Selected Candied Pecans and Stuffed Queen Olives add decorative flair to the exterior with trees planted from Specially Selected Tête de Moine Rosettes.

Holiday Sweater Board: Think ugly holiday sweaters but cute and delicious! Featuring a stunning spread of meats and cheeses, including the Specially Selected Farmstead Blue Cheese and Appleton Farms Sliced Italian Dry Salami, and layered with Specially Selected Seeded Crackers plus festive pops of dried cranberries. It’s the ultimate edible centerpiece that’s as cozy and comforting as it is flavorful.

Windy City Board: Bring the Chicago skyline to life with an assortment of flavorful cheeses, meats, and fruits. This board is an architectural masterpiece, constructed from savory layers of Emporium Selection Aged White Cheddar, Smoked Gouda, accents of Tête de Moine Rosettes, and Havarti.

Charcuterie Drink Toppers: Offer a unique twist to impress guests with mini boards of elegant varieties including Specially Selected Salami Charcuterie Trio, Specially Selected Puff Pastry Triangles, and Emporium Selection Goat’s Milk Brie. Ideal for pairing with Chianti.

Sweets Board: A galore of sweet assortments showcasing the best ALDI holiday treats for indulging during the season, like Choceur Chocolate Coins, European Chocolate Truffles, and Cinnamon Star Cookies along with a sneak peek of the brand-new European cookies hitting shelves in mid-December: Jaffa Cakes, crispy Speculoos, and Hazelnut Biscuits.

Aldi Fresh Board: Featuring a vibrant selection of fresh strawberries, raspberries, mangos, pineapple, peppers, carrots, and tomatoes in the iconic ALDI logo, this board serves as a refreshing snack option.