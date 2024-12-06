Aldi opened nearly 120 stores in 2024

‘Tis the season for Spotify Wrapped—the music streaming service’s annual recap of users’ individual listening habits—and discount grocer Aldi is jumping into the game with Aldi 2024 (Un)Wrapped.

The fast-growing grocery chain highlights some of the biggest trends of the year, noting that about two out of every five of its nearly 50 million customers this year were new to the store.

And Aldi reported opening nearly 120 new locations this year, bringing the chain closer to its goal of opening 800 new U.S. locations by the end of 2028.

Organic foods were a big winner for the German grocer this year with shoppers buying 43 million lbs. of bananas, 20 million packs of grass-fed ground beef, 9 million cartons of organic eggs, 9.4 million lbs. of greens, and 11 million jars of pasta sauces.

Roughly a quarter of all U.S. households visited the store in 2024. Aldi sold more than 2 million bottles of Barissimo Cold Foam and more than 1.5 million bottles of California Heritage sparkling wines.

Although Aldi is known for its low food prices and no-frills shopping experience, its popular non-food product of the year was socks, which were purchased by nearly 80,000 shoppers in 2024.

Those socks are located in the Aldi Finds aisle of the store, where Aldi added more than 2,000 items this year.