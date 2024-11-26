Dollar General announces ‘24 Days of Savings’

Dollar General has launched a marketing campaign with daily deals on holiday-related items.

The retailer’s “24 Days of Savings” will offer daily discounts on a featured item each day starting Dec. 1 and running through Dec. 24. The new savings campaign will be in addition to the budget retailer’s current Decked Out in Deals holiday savings, which includes DG Deal Days with discounts, promotions and savings on over 6,000 items.

“With the stress of fewer shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, we wanted to find a fun way for our customers to plan for and capture upcoming deep discounts on hot items,” said Emily Taylor, DG’s executive vice president, chief merchandising officer.

The deals will apply to in-store on electronics, appliances, gift wrapping, and trees, among other items. The featured daily deals for the upcoming week will be announced on Sunday mornings in the myDG app, Dollar General’s social media, DG.com, the 24 Days of Savings landing page, and on in-store signage.

Sample deals include:

$1 sale on all $3 holiday mugs

Buy 1, Get 1 Free True Living everyday plates or bowls

50% off 36-inch tower speaker system

2 for $6 Smithfield 12 oz. bacon

Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operates 19,643 stores within the contiguous United States and Mexico.

