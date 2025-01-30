Sponsored By

DoorDash and Instacart to square off with Super Bowl commercialsDoorDash and Instacart to square off with Super Bowl commercials

Grocery chains like Aldi and Kroger are also planning big deals for the big game

Timothy Inklebarger, Editor

January 30, 2025

2 Min Read
Super Bowl football helmets
Grocers and tech companies are already beginning to announce their plans for game day-related sales and television commercials.Shutterstock

Super Bowl Sunday is right around the corner, and the supermarket industry is gearing up for the big game in New Orleans between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9. 

Grocers and tech companies are already beginning to announce their plans for game day-related sales and television commercials that are selling for upwards of $8 million each

Last-mile delivery service DoorDash is expected to return to TV screens this year with its fourth Super Bowl commercial, according to AdWeek.com.

San Francisco-based DoorDash held a sweepstakes for fans in 2024, urging them to watch closely for the commercial and awarding one winner with items advertised during the game. 

Not to be outdone, DoorDash competitor Instacart announced that it will broadcast its first Super Bowl commercial this year with its “We’re Here” campaign, featuring “breakout stars from the most legendary Big Game ads of years past,” such as Chester Cheetah, The Pillsbury Doughboy, Mr. Clean, and The Kool-Aid Man. 

Instacart said in a press release that the launch of the commercial marks the unveiling of the San Francisco-based tech and delivery company’s “We’re Here” brand platform that the company said underscores “that Instacart takes care of your groceries so you’re free to take care of life.”

Meanwhile, German discount grocer Aldi has big plans for Super Bowl Sunday, announcing on Monday that it’s offering discounts on snacks and appetizers for up to 25% off. The grocery chain has recruited former New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees to help promote the sale. 

The deals include discounts on: Appetitos Frozen Mozzarella Sticks and Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapenos; Season’s Choice Potato Puffs; Kirkwood Buffalo Hot Wings; Clancy’s Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips and Kettle Chips; Mama Cozzi’s 16-inch Pepperoni Deli Pizza; Casa Mamita Chunky Mild and Medium Salsa and Salsa Con Queso; Park Street Deli Spinach and Dill Dip; and Bremer Original and Italian Meatballs.

Buying one of each of these items on sale would save customers a combined $8.28. 

Grocery giant Kroger is also bringing its A game with local Super Bowl ads that are relevant to the markets where they operate.

“Every year, we’ve had some price and item spots run during the local ad sections of the game, and this year, we developed a spot specifically for the game,” a Kroger spokesperson said in an email to Supermarket News.

That ad is expected to be announced sometime next week. 

Last year, Kroger used the game as an opportunity to highlight its private-label dips under its Private Selection, Simple Truth, and Kroger brands.

About the Author

Timothy Inklebarger

Timothy Inklebarger

Editor

Timothy Inklebarger is an editor with Supermarket News. 

See more from Timothy Inklebarger
Stay up-to-date on the latest food retail news and trends
Subscribe to free eNewsletters from Supermarket News

You May Also Like

Read more

Egg production
Dairy
Out-of-stock eggs are a roadblock for nearly half of shoppers
Out-of-stock eggs are a roadblock for nearly half of shoppers
Connecticut's largest insurer, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, has dropped its coverage for Big Y pharmacies in Connecticut.
Nonfood & Pharmacy
Large insurer drops Big Y pharmacy coverage
Large insurer drops Big Y pharmacy coverage
Sprouts Farmers Markeet sees plenty of opportunity in Florida.
New Stores
Sprouts has big growth plans in Florida
Sprouts has big growth plans in Florida
Venessa Yates is the new president and CEO of Walmart Canada, taking over as the retailer plans significant expansion in the country.
Company News
Walmart invests record $4.51B in Canada, divests truck fleet
Walmart invests record $4.51B in Canada, divests truck fleet
A fisherman pulling in a tunafish.
Seafood
Whole Foods Market pledges to further protect its seafood labor force
Whole Foods Market pledges to further protect its seafood labor force