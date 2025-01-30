Super Bowl Sunday is right around the corner, and the supermarket industry is gearing up for the big game in New Orleans between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9.

Grocers and tech companies are already beginning to announce their plans for game day-related sales and television commercials that are selling for upwards of $8 million each.

Last-mile delivery service DoorDash is expected to return to TV screens this year with its fourth Super Bowl commercial, according to AdWeek.com.

San Francisco-based DoorDash held a sweepstakes for fans in 2024, urging them to watch closely for the commercial and awarding one winner with items advertised during the game.

Not to be outdone, DoorDash competitor Instacart announced that it will broadcast its first Super Bowl commercial this year with its “We’re Here” campaign, featuring “breakout stars from the most legendary Big Game ads of years past,” such as Chester Cheetah, The Pillsbury Doughboy, Mr. Clean, and The Kool-Aid Man.

Instacart said in a press release that the launch of the commercial marks the unveiling of the San Francisco-based tech and delivery company’s “We’re Here” brand platform that the company said underscores “that Instacart takes care of your groceries so you’re free to take care of life.”

Meanwhile, German discount grocer Aldi has big plans for Super Bowl Sunday, announcing on Monday that it’s offering discounts on snacks and appetizers for up to 25% off. The grocery chain has recruited former New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees to help promote the sale.

The deals include discounts on: Appetitos Frozen Mozzarella Sticks and Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapenos; Season’s Choice Potato Puffs; Kirkwood Buffalo Hot Wings; Clancy’s Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips and Kettle Chips; Mama Cozzi’s 16-inch Pepperoni Deli Pizza; Casa Mamita Chunky Mild and Medium Salsa and Salsa Con Queso; Park Street Deli Spinach and Dill Dip; and Bremer Original and Italian Meatballs.

Buying one of each of these items on sale would save customers a combined $8.28.

Grocery giant Kroger is also bringing its A game with local Super Bowl ads that are relevant to the markets where they operate.

“Every year, we’ve had some price and item spots run during the local ad sections of the game, and this year, we developed a spot specifically for the game,” a Kroger spokesperson said in an email to Supermarket News.

That ad is expected to be announced sometime next week.

Last year, Kroger used the game as an opportunity to highlight its private-label dips under its Private Selection, Simple Truth, and Kroger brands.