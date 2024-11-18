Food Club partners with Hallmark+

The Food Club brand has announced a holiday-themed partnership with the newly launched Hallmark+.

Through the holidays, Food Club will run an in-store marketing campaign advertising the launch of Hallmark+ via recipes that focus on holiday entertaining, movie watching and breakfast.

New recipes include Gingerbread Pancakes, Holiday Hand Pies, Cinnamon Roll Cheesecake and Spinach & Artichoke Crescent Roll Wreath.

“After the success of last year’s partnership with Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas, we knew we had another opportunity to connect our Food Club shoppers with Hallmark+,” said Boyd Irving, VP of Exclusive Brands for Associated Food Stores and a Topco member. “We know our Food Club shoppers utilize our products to enhance their holiday recipes.”

Additionally, Food Club products will be featured in the “Very Merry Giveaway” from Hallmark Channel with three themed prize packs including Cocoa & Holiday Baking, Cozy Holiday Movie Date Night, and Holiday Morning Breakfast Essentials.