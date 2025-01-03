Grocery Outlet announces ‘Free Groceries for Life’ marketing campaign

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has launched a “Free Groceries for Life” marketing campaign, which includes the opportunity for where customers to win a lifetime of free groceries.

Prizes include two opportunities to win “Free Groceries for Life” in the form of 12 $500 Gift Cards awarded annually for the winner’s life, up to 40 years. The approximate retail value of the prize is $240,000, Grocery Outlet said in a press release. The retailer is additionally offering 10 prizes of “Free Groceries for a Year” in the form of 12 $500 gift cards. The ARV of this prize is $6,000. And finally, 20 prizes of “Free Groceries for a Month” in the form of one $500 gift card.

To enter, new and existing mobile app users should enter their phone number into the point-of-sale pin pad or show their app to the cashier at checkout.

The number of sweepstakes entries participants receive will vary based on the purchase date, the purchase amount, and items in shoppers’ baskets. Grocery Outlet will randomly select 32 winners from all eligible entries in April.

The chance to enter the campaign begins on January 8 at 12:01 a.m. pacific time and ends on March 31 at 11:59 p.m. pacific time. No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win, but participants must be 18 or older and a current resident of California, Delaware, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania or Washington.

Related:Aldi opened nearly 120 stores in 2024

Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet has more than 500 stores in California, Delaware, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Washington, as well as United Grocery Outlet stores, a closeout grocery retailer with stores in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.