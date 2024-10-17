Illinois launches pilot program for license, vehicle sticker renewal at grocery stores

Tired of waiting in line at the DMV? Well, the state of Illinois is trying to alleviate the problem with some help from supermarkets.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced on Thursday that the Illinois Department of Vehicles has installed 15 DMV kiosks at grocery stores across the state in a pilot project that enables residents to renew driver’s licenses, state IDs, and purchase vehicle stickers.

Six of the “Fast-Lane” kiosks are at select Jewel-Osco and Mariano’s stores in Chicago. Six more are now at Meijer, Mariano’s, and Jewel-Osco stores in the Chicago suburbs, and three are available at a Kroger in East Peoria, a Meijer in Springfield, and a Ruler Foods in Fairview Heights.

“Fast-Lane kiosks offer added convenience for Illinois drivers who now have the ability to renew their driver’s license or purchase a vehicle sticker while they’re running errands or buying their groceries,” Giannoulias said in a press release. “This is a big step in our ongoing effort to modernize the office and enable Illinoisans to obtain more services online and remotely without having to visit a DMV.”

Giannoulias’ office noted that the average transaction time at the kiosks is about two minutes.

Program aims not only to cut wait times but also to offer an alternative for those without online access or restrictive schedules that make it difficult to visit the DMV.

“Renewals conducted at a kiosk are more convenient and less expensive than at most currency exchanges or emission testing sites,” according to the press release.