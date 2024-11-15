Sponsored By

Kroger drops its Thanksgiving meal deal

The deal includes all ingredients for less than $4.85 per person

Chloe Riley, Executive Editor

November 15, 2024

1 Min Read
Kroger's Thanksgiving meal kit in a shopping cart
For larger gatherings, Kroger’s “Home Chef’s Family Feast” serves six to twelve people for $105.The Kroger Co.

The Kroger Co. has rolled out its Thanksgiving meal deals, including an ingredients kit to serve a meal for 10 at under $4.85 per person, as well as heat-and-eat options.

According to Kroger, the meal ingredients will feed ten people for under $4.85 per person and include classic items like stuffing, sliced green beans, gravy, carrots, rolls and more.

Kroger is also pointing to its Home Chef line for heat-and-eat Thanksgiving options. Those meals include turkey or ham and six sides serving four to six people, and start at $75. For larger gatherings, Home Chef's Family Feast is the ultimate value, serving six to twelve people for $105.

The retailer is later in the game to announce its Thanksgiving meal deal options. Target, Aldi, Meijer, Walmart, and Dollar General have already dropped their meal deals.
Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, The Kroger Co. operates 2,750 grocery retail stores in addition to 1,585 supermarket fuel centers and 2,256 pharmacies.

Read more about:

The Kroger Co.Kroger

About the Author

Chloe Riley

Chloe Riley

Executive Editor, Supermarket News

Chloe Riley is the Executive Editor of Supermarket News, which delivers the ultimate in competitive business intelligence, news and information for executives in the food retail and grocery industry. A graduate of the School of Journalism at Columbia College Chicago, Chloe previously served as a Digital Strategist at SEO firm Profound Strategy, Associate Editor at B2B hospitality mag HOTELS Magazine, as well as CEO of her own digital strategy company, Chlowe. She lives in Woodstock, Illinois. 

Email her at [email protected], or reach out on LinkedIn and say hi. 

See more from Chloe Riley
Stay up-to-date on the latest food retail news and trends
Subscribe to free eNewsletters from Supermarket News

You May Also Like

Read more

Young Man receiving coffee at a drive thru counter
Consumer Trends
Restaurant spending reaches new high compared to grocery shopping
Restaurant spending reaches new high compared to grocery shopping
A broccoli floret on a fork
Consumer Trends
5 things: Walmart’s play for wellness
5 things: Walmart’s play for wellness
Aldi headquarters in Batavia, Ill.
Company News
Aldi grows its headquarters along with its store count
Aldi grows its headquarters along with its store count
An Instacart smart cart at a store
Grocery Technology
Geissler’s adds Instacart Smart Carts in all locations
Geissler’s adds Instacart Smart Carts in all locations
A Whole Foods sign.
New Stores
Whole Foods Market is prepping for three store openings in December
Whole Foods Market is prepping for three store openings in December