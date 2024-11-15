Kroger drops its Thanksgiving meal deal

The Kroger Co. has rolled out its Thanksgiving meal deals, including an ingredients kit to serve a meal for 10 at under $4.85 per person, as well as heat-and-eat options.

According to Kroger, the meal ingredients will feed ten people for under $4.85 per person and include classic items like stuffing, sliced green beans, gravy, carrots, rolls and more.

Kroger is also pointing to its Home Chef line for heat-and-eat Thanksgiving options. Those meals include turkey or ham and six sides serving four to six people, and start at $75. For larger gatherings, Home Chef's Family Feast is the ultimate value, serving six to twelve people for $105.

The retailer is later in the game to announce its Thanksgiving meal deal options. Target, Aldi, Meijer, Walmart, and Dollar General have already dropped their meal deals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, The Kroger Co. operates 2,750 grocery retail stores in addition to 1,585 supermarket fuel centers and 2,256 pharmacies.