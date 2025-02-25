Sponsored By

Kroger owns daylight saving timeKroger owns daylight saving time

Promotional breakfast box promises to “Spring back better”

February 25, 2025

1 Min Read
Hour Back Box
The free assortment of breakfast goods—available while supplies last—that promises to “Spring back better” serves the dual purpose of promoting products from Kroger’s various private-label brands. Kroger

It’s not exactly Christmas, Thanksgiving, or the Super Bowl, but the annual spring forward of daylight savings—the one where the nation loses an hour of sleep—is on Kroger’s radar as a new occasion-driven marketing opportunity. 

The nation’s largest pure-play grocery chain announced Monday that it is launching its first Kroger Hour Back Box that includes “everything customers need to get that lost hour back and conquer the mornings after daylight saving with ease.”

The free assortment of breakfast goods—available while supplies last—that promises to “Spring back better” serves the dual purpose of promoting products from Kroger’s various private-label brands. 

That includes Private Selection Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate, Simple Truth Oatmilk Creamer, and Kroger Frozen Breakfast Sandwiches. The box also includes a free one-year membership to the grocer’s loyalty program, Kroger Boost, which regularly runs $59.

The boxes are available starting March 4 at noon, Eastern Standard Time. Those who miss out on the promotion can claim one of 39,000 free breakfast items beginning March 7. Those free breakfast items are available online and in-store.

Read more about:

KrogerThe Kroger Co.
Stay up-to-date on the latest food retail news and trends
Subscribe to free eNewsletters from Supermarket News

You May Also Like

Read more

Instacart online portals
Finance
Instacart stock takes a hit on soft earnings outlook
Instacart stock takes a hit on soft earnings outlook
A phone with a basket of groceries
Grocery Marketing
Grocery personalization: if you’re not doing it, you should be
Grocery personalization: if you’re not doing it, you should be
The interior of a newly opened Weis Markets store
Finance
Weis Markets ramps up development plans
Weis Markets ramps up development plans
The exterior of a Walgreens store
Legislation & Regulatory News
Walgreens settles Covid test suit for $595M
Walgreens settles Covid test suit for $595M
Grocery Outlet storefront
Finance
Grocery Outlet lays out 2025 restructuring plan
Grocery Outlet lays out 2025 restructuring plan