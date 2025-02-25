It’s not exactly Christmas, Thanksgiving, or the Super Bowl, but the annual spring forward of daylight savings—the one where the nation loses an hour of sleep—is on Kroger’s radar as a new occasion-driven marketing opportunity.

The nation’s largest pure-play grocery chain announced Monday that it is launching its first Kroger Hour Back Box that includes “everything customers need to get that lost hour back and conquer the mornings after daylight saving with ease.”

The free assortment of breakfast goods—available while supplies last—that promises to “Spring back better” serves the dual purpose of promoting products from Kroger’s various private-label brands.

That includes Private Selection Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate, Simple Truth Oatmilk Creamer, and Kroger Frozen Breakfast Sandwiches. The box also includes a free one-year membership to the grocer’s loyalty program, Kroger Boost, which regularly runs $59.

The boxes are available starting March 4 at noon, Eastern Standard Time. Those who miss out on the promotion can claim one of 39,000 free breakfast items beginning March 7. Those free breakfast items are available online and in-store.