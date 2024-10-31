Kroger to test ‘Asian Experience’ stores in North Texas

Kroger is piloting “Asian Experience” stores in North Texas in 2025 that will feature products that cater to Asian cooking, according to a story in the Dallas Morning News.

The exact locations have not been announced, but one will be in Denton County and the other in Collin County.

A Kroger spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Dallas Morning News notes that the effort aims to appeal to the growing Asian community in North Texas.

“There has been a population explosion in those two counties, and we are following the changing demographics,” a spokesperson told the newspaper.

Kroger isn’t the only grocer in North Texas adding products that cater to shoppers of Asian and Indian heritage.

In Frisco, Texas, a new Tom Thumb grocery store carries hundreds of South Asian and Indian products. Collin and Denton counties also have several specialty stores that cater to Asian and Indian shoppers, such as India Bazaar, Mitsuwa Marketplace, 99 Ranch, and H Mart, according to the article.