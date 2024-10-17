Lidl relaunching its brand in the U.S.

Lidl has relaunched its brand in the U.S. in an effort to breathe new life into its name recognition and differentiate itself from other budget grocers, including its German rival Aldi.

The marketing campaign, which has the tagline “The Super-est Market,” represents the largest investment the grocer has made in building its brand in the U.S.

“The Lidl brand is bold and distinctive. It represents a truly bespoke experience that’s only available at our stores," said Michael Chao, VP of Marketing at Lidl US. “This new brand campaign communicates all the best parts of the Lidl US shopping experience: the highest quality at the Lidl-est prices.”

Color will be a big part of the grocer’s new marketing strategy. Its new colors in advertisements include bold reds, yellows, and blues—the grocer’s corporate colors.



Lidl US is part of Lidl, which operates over 12,000 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing more than 341,000 employees globally. Lidl US first established its headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia in June 2015 and today has 170 stores across nine east coast states and Washington, D.C.