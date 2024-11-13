Meijer jumps into the Thanksgiving price wars with $37 meal promotion

Meijer has thrown its hat into the turkey price wars with its announcement of a full Thanksgiving meal for four to six people for around $37 (though shoppers have to do most of the cooking).

The Walker, Mich.-based retailer is also offering Meijer brand frozen turkeys for 49 cents per pound or lower through Nov. 30.

The $37 promotion includes a 14-pound turkey as well as Meijer ingredients to make mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, and cranberry sauce. Included in that price are ingredients to make turkey stuffing, gravy, dinner rolls, and pumpkin pie.

The Midwest retailer said it anticipates selling more than 1 million turkeys and 9 million pounds of russet and sweet potatoes in the weeks before Thanksgiving.

Grocers have jumped on Thanksgiving meal deals as a means of connecting with consumers still reeling from inflationary pain. Aldi announced last month that it would offer a Thanksgiving meal for 10 people for under $47. Walmart, Dollar General, and Giant Eagle also announced their deals last month.

Fresh turkeys will be available at all Meijer stores beginning the week of Nov. 17. All Meijer brand turkeys will be limited to one per customer, the retailer said.