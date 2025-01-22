Mollie Stone’s Markets has launched a loyalty reward program that allows customers to earn discounts based on their monthly spending. The nine-store, upscale retailer is offering customers 3% back if they spend $500 or more in a month, 2% back if they spend $300 to $499.99, and 1% back if they spend less than $300. The program also includes personalized offers based on customers’ purchase history.

Biggest news for grocery?

With the new Mollie’s Rewards program, Mill Valley, Calif.-based Mollie Stone’s Markets, which operates in the San Francisco Bay area, joins a growing roster of retailers that have recently launched new loyalty programs. These include Save-A-Lot, Sprouts Farmers Market, Tony’s Fresh Market, Cardenas Markets, and El Rancho. In addition, Albertsons last year streamlined its Albertsons for U rewards program, and Giant Eagle boosted its rewards offering by partnering with Upside.

The moves come as grocery prices have increased by more than 25% since 2020, and many shoppers are looking for ways to save money, including joining loyalty rewards programs. A recent eMarketer report noted that the average U.S. shopper had 17.9 loyalty program memberships in 2023, up from 14.8 in 2019.

The simple format of Mollie Stone’s rewards program appears designed to make it easy for shoppers to earn their rewards automatically. It also incentivizes shoppers to concentrate more of their grocery spending at Mollie Stone’s in order to optimize their rewards.

More details

Mollie’s Rewards are tied to a customer’s phone number and are mailed to customers as paper certificates twice a year, in January and July. Rewards expire the day before the next rewards voucher is issued

In addition to the twice-yearly rewards based on monthly spending and the personalized offers, Mollie’s Rewards will also offer exclusive discounts for rewards program members, such as a “buy nine, get the 10 th one free” lunch promotion on sandwiches, soups, salad bar, and other items

Mollie Stone’s is offering new members an instant $20 sign-up bonus for a limited time

In their own words

“At Mollie Stone’s, we’re always looking for ways to show appreciation for our customers. Mollie’s Rewards is our latest way of saying thank you to all customers who choose to shop with us.” — Mike Stone, owner, Mollie Stone’s Markets